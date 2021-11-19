Dublin City penthouse comes with panoramic skyline views

Apt 419, Gracepark Manor, Dublin 9 €950,000

This penthouse perch in the heart of Drumcondra, 3km north of O’Connell Street, has panoramic views of the city skyline, stretching across to Dublin Bay in one direction and the Dublin Mountains in the other.

The fourth-floor apartment comes with 2,691 sq ft of living space and four balconies from which to enjoy those 360-degree vistas.

For somebody looking to live the high life, Apt 419 Gracepark Manor has big, open-plan rooms, with light flooding in from skylights, recessed lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows at all angles.

Off the main hall, with its 14ft high ceiling, is a living/dining room, lounge/family room and a kitchen/diner with polished white units and tiled floor. There’s a separate utility/storage room, four double bedrooms — three with ensuite bathrooms and one with a walk-in wardrobe — and a main bathroom.

Almost every room has direct access to a private balcony, while the living room leads out to the largest of these, a shared balcony that catches all-day sunshine and currently accommodates a six-seater patio table and a corner lounge area.

Built in 2002, Gracepark Manor is a Cosgrave development with landscaped gardens and private grounds accessed via electronic gates. Apt 419 is being sold with two designated parking spaces in the underground car park.

The luxury apartment complex is located off Gracepark Road, a short stroll from several green areas, including Gracefield Park, Griffith Park and the National Botanic Gardens. There’s a good choice of local primary and secondary schools in the vicinity, while DCU and St Patrick’s college campuses are within easy walking distance.

The penthouse is for sale through Move Home Estate Agents (01) 8844690.