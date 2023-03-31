Drumcondra house with period features and modern makeover

Asking price: €825,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

A hundred years ago, the fledgling north Dublin neighbourhood of Drumcondra put on quite a growth spurt. Over the course of the 1920s and ’30s, almost 400 new homes were built there, while the foundation stone of Corpus Christi church was laid just as World War II broke out in 1939.

Backing on to said church is Clare Road, one of the century-old streets linking Home Farm Road and Griffith Avenue. In recent times, No36 has been blessed with a thoroughly modern makeover, while period features remain intact.

A rear extension has created an open-plan kitchen/dining room with a centre island, vaulted ceiling with rooflights and an original open fireplace in the dining area.

There’s another period fireplace in the living room to the front of the house which also features a bay window and solid wood flooring.

Also on the ground floor are a utility room and guest WC.

Upstairs are three bedrooms (two doubles, one single) and a family bathroom. The enclosed back garden is laid out in lawn with an Indian sandstone patio.

The reception room with open fireplace

Drumcondra today is a much busier place than it was in the 1920s.

The village is buzzing with shops, cafés and bars and it’s within easy walking distance of Dublin City University, the Botanic Gardens, Griffith Park, Croke Park, schools and sports clubs.

You can walk or cycle to the city centre 3km away and it’s a 15-minute drive to Dublin Airport.

As locations go, it’s not surprising that houses in this part of town consistently command high prices.

According to the Property Price Register, last year No33 Clare Road sold for €905,000 and No29 went for €1.115m. Now No36 is on the market at €825,000 with Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737.