Drive to the future in Ashbourne as home offices to fore at Maple

The kitchens come with extra-high cupboards and appliances from DID Electrical

In 1970, Ashbourne was a 400-person village near Meath's border with Dublin. But its proximity to the capital - just 20km away - and improving transport links increasingly made it popular among Dubs seeking cheaper homes, more space and a semi-rural environment.

By 2016, Ashbourne's population had swelled to almost 14,000 people, making it the second-largest town in Co Meath. As the economy recovered from the property crash, developers once again catered to prospective buyers priced out of Dublin who were willing to commute to the city. In 2014, Lotara - part of Mullen Developments - launched Archerstown Demesne at the edge of Ashbourne's sportsgrounds and continued to add a slew of phases to the scheme. Two years later, Cairn Homes launched a 300-home development called Churchfields.

Mullen Developments was also responsible for building part of Archerstown Wood some 12 years ago. The scheme is located near Ashbourne House Hotel, just off the Archerstown Road, where it is 1km from the centre of the satellite town.

Now Monzino Developments has added five new homes to the mature scheme's Maple Drive. But thanks to the working-from-home trend necessitated by restrictions aimed at tackling Covid-19, there's a chance that the buyers of the final houses to be added to Archerstown Wood will want a home office and fast wi-fi. So Monzino added trusses to each attic at Maple Drive to facilitate a future conversion of the space into a study. Purchasers of the properties can also avail of the super-fast broadband offered at Archerstown Wood by a range of providers, according to the selling agent.

Expand Close The five four-bed detached homes launch on September 5 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The five four-bed detached homes launch on September 5

The five four-bed detached homes at Maple Wood will be launched on September 5, with starting prices for the 1,608 sq ft houses ranging from €475,000 to €480,000.

Each of these traditional-style houses has a redbrick façade, a front gable, and a canopy over a white front door that's flanked by side glazing. White-framed double-glazed windows match the front door. There is paving to the front driveway, and the boundary walls have the same brick as that used for the façade. A side gate leads to the back of each property.

Judith Giltinane, the selling agent for Maple Drive, is also a qualified interior designer and selected all the fixtures and fittings for the houses. The showhouse has been virtually staged.

Inside each home, there is a living room with a bay window up front and a kitchen/dining/living room to the rear. A French door from the lounge area of the latter space opens onto the back garden, which has a raised lawn and is enclosed by block walls and fencing.

Lucan-based Gallagher Kitchens supplied the kitchen, which comes with extra-high cupboards, appliances from DID Electrical, and a white Telma sink. Off the kitchen is a utility room with units that match those in the kitchen. A guest WC completes the downstairs accommodation.

The bespoke painted timber staircase in the hallway features an American oak handrail to the chamfered posts and spindles, all from McQuillan Staircases in Co Monaghan. On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom, with the master ensuite located to the front of the house. Gallaghers also supplied the bedroom wardrobes.

Expand Close The kitchens come with extra-high cupboards and appliances from DID Electrical / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchens come with extra-high cupboards and appliances from DID Electrical

Giltinane chose Spanish tiling from Project Tiles and vertical Fairfort heated towel rails for the bathroom, ensuite and the downstairs WC. The sanitaryware comes from Eastbrook.

Additional interior touches throughout each home include internal doors fitted with polished square rose handles from Italy. Each house has an A2 energy rating, courtesy of features such as an energy-efficient Daikin air-to-water heat pump.

The development is a few minutes' drive away from the M2 motorway, which provides a link to the M50. For family buyers at Maple Drive, there are five primary schools and two secondary schools in Ashbourne.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property