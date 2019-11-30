Diarmuid Gavin: 'How to protect your tulips from the big freeze'

However, it's always recommended that you leave tulips until much later, as the onset of cold weather is thought to help prevent tulip fire blight. This is a fungal disease which causes brown mottling on the leaves and stunted flowers. If this does happen, you need to get rid of the bulbs and avoid planting tulips in the same area for a few years.

As with all plants, in whatever form they come, it's also a good idea to inspect bulbs before planting. You want healthy-looking specimens, the fatter the better. If you see signs of mould, it's best to discard now.

There's a crazy amount of varieties available today and it may be that you just go by colour. With tulips you are spoilt for choice - from the most striking reds and purples through dreamy pastels and all sorts of combinations.

