Diarmuid Gavin: How to choose the right tree for a smaller garden

January is a quiet month in the garden. On crisp, sunny days, it’s good to get out and enjoy what’s on offer. This might be the delicious whiff of perfume from scented mid-winter bloomers such as Sarcococca, Viburnum farreri, and Daphne, or spotting the first snowdrops peeping up above the ground. On wet days, you will probably do more harm than good to your plot, as working the soil will squeeze and compact it, causing damage that takes a long time to repair.

When the ground is neither waterlogged nor frozen and is workable and crumbly, it is a good time for bare-root planting of trees and shrubs. You don’t run the risk of drought, and by the time spring arrives, the roots will be raring to go. You can also plant container-grown trees as well, but if you are planting many or establishing a hedge, bare root is far more economical.

Bare-root trees or shrubs should be planted as soon as you get them so the roots do not dry out. The planting hole will benefit from some added compost and slow-release fertiliser. Plant to where there is a soil mark on the stem — not deeper or more shallow than that. It’s a windy time of year, so remember to use a stake and tree ties. Put the stake in the planting hole before the tree so you do not pierce the roots.

When buying, check how large and how wide the tree will become. Depending on your space, you may want to choose fastigiate trees — these are tall and narrow so can fit into smaller spots. Alternatively, you might not want a tree that will dominate with its height, so you can choose a low-spreading variety. Whether you want a specimen for your lawn, or something nice for a pot on a balcony, or a tree to screen or provide privacy, there are plenty of interesting choices available.

Arbutus unedo is a beautiful, small evergreen tree with much to recommend it all year round — glossy green leaves; a light mahogany-coloured luxurious bark; small, white, urn-shaped flowers; and a strawberry-like fruit. Combined with an interesting growth habit, this tree makes a great specimen and grows well in both dry and heavy clay soils, and it tolerates pollution, so thrives in the city.

If you are looking for a beautiful specimen tree, for example one that will be in the centre of the lawn or gravel area, the wedding cake tree is delightful. Cornus controversa ‘Variegata’ has branches that grow in a layered fashion, similar to the tiers of a wedding cake, giving rise to its common name. Leaves are green with creamy-white margins, turning yellow in the autumn. The weeping pear Pyrus salicifolia will also make an elegant focal point — it’s a small pendulous trees with soft, mint-green leaves.

Cornus kousa ‘Miss Satomi’ is a good choice where you have room for a tree to spread laterally but you just don’t want it to grow tall. The branches are outstretched and leaves turn purple and deep red in autumn. It could also be fan-trained against a wall, which is another good way of incorporating trees and shrubs into small spaces.

Ornamental cherries remain popular, and deservedly so. ‘Amanogawa’ is the tall, slim version, while Cheal’s weeping cherry grows to around 3m and will be covered in double pink flowers come April and May. The Fuji cherries are suitable for container growing and small spaces — these are the epitome of Japanese delicacy with soft, early spring blooms and a blaze of autumnal foliage colour.

For a dazzling flourish of brilliant colour to cheer you up in February, choose the flowering apricot, Prunus mume ‘Beni-chidori’. This has delicious, almond-scented, deep-pink blossoms on bare stems. Also fragrant is the boxleaf Azara microphylla — the tiny greenish-yellow flowers emit a lovely vanilla scent in late winter and early spring. It’s a small evergreen shrub or tree with small, dark-green leaves and will tolerate some shade.

Crab apples, hawthorn, rowan, and some varieties of magnolias, maples and birch can all be considered as well for average-sized suburban gardens.

Plant of the week

Silk tassel bush

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Silk tassel bush

Silk tassel bush

This is an evergreen shrub which puts on an elegant winter display of drooping clusters of grey-green catkins, like silk tassels. It’s best grown in a sheltered site as it doesn’t tolerate cold winds and will suffer leaf scorch. A sheltered wall is best, such as a courtyard, and it can be a good choice for those difficult north-facing walls. The plants, like holly, are either male or female, and in this case, the male produces better catkins than the female, so it’s good to specify this when buying them. Prune in spring after flowering is over.

Reader Q&A

I have a problem with a large conifer outside my front door — it’s higher than the house and blocks light to the front of the house. I can’t afford to have it cut down as it would be too expensive. Is there any other solution? Could I prune it back?

Lucinda

Leylandii conifers

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leylandii conifers



This is quite a common problem, Lucinda, where the wrong tree was planted in the wrong place, and especially so with Leylandii conifers. And, unfortunately, there are no easy answers. You need to be careful pruning conifers as you don’t want to end up with a disfigured tree, unless it’s a yew, which readily regenerates. It’s hard to prune a conifer to reduce its size unless you are trimming a conifer hedge. If you cut into old wood, it will likely remain a bare stub rather than a place from which new growth sprouts. Tree removal can be costly, and it’s always advisable to use qualified and insured contractors — it’s not an area where you can cut corners.

