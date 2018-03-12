Last night, viewers saw architect Dermot Bannon redesign an old family home on the north Dublin coast.

Last night, viewers saw architect Dermot Bannon redesign an old family home on the north Dublin coast.

Dermot Bannon transformed an old family home into a coastal haven on last night's Room To Improve

Best friends and sisters Anna and Marion Linders have returned from living abroad, to move back into their childhood home with their 81-year-old mother and Anna’s son Michael in Portrane, Co Dublin.

But the house where they spent an idyllic childhood is in dire need of an upgrade if it’s to accommodate three generations of the one family. The house is enviably located on a private headland with spectacular views of Lambay Island – but there is no sea view due to the orientation of the house.

Dermot comes up with a plan to unify a series of stone outbuildings and create a new structure with a raised level – which opens up the house to that all-important sea view. Last night, viewers saw industrious Anna and Marion attempt to save money by getting stuck into the demolition work themselves.

The old kitchen of the family home.

Tensions emerged on site, however, when their sledgehammers got in the way of the builder. And Dermot, tasked with making changes on a tight budget, didn't hide his chagrin either.

The family home in Portrane, Co Dublin, before it was transformed by Dermot Bannon

"We’re screwed for budget… It’s €34,000! That’s a lot of money to find." Take a look at the before and after photos from last night's show.

Last night's Room To Improve featured a home in Portrane, Co Dublin

The transformed kitchen and living room.

A view of the new kitchen.

Dermot Bannon constructed a redesign that would ensure the family had a sea view.

The new extension.

Online Editors