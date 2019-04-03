Dermot Bannon, Hugh Wallace and top interior designers to head up Ireland’s premier interior design event - House 2019

TV architect Dermot Bannon, Home of the Year judge and architect Hugh Wallace, interior designers Suzie McAdam and Amanda Hilton Sawyer and interior architect Róisín Lafferty are this year's stars of house 2019, Ireland’s premier interior design event.

The event will take place at Dublin’s RDS from May 24 to 26.

There will also be 160 hand-picked exhibitors and sponsors; and various stages, including the Inspiration Stage, the Trend Talks stage, and an Upcycling Area, where attendees can gain insights and advice from high-profile speakers.

Members of the Interiors Association will deliver Design Clinics at the event, where attendees can receive one-to-one advice from professional interior designers.

Sustainability, Brexit and increased public appreciation for design are key issues impacting on Ireland’s interiors industry, according to a recent survey by members of the Interiors Association, a support network for the interior architecture and design communities.

These trends will be reflected in the programme for house 2019, Cliona Carroll, sponsorship and events Manager at INM said.

"We’ll have a dedicated upcycling space and a focus on sustainability across all stages, and – as usual – our exhibitors will include the best Irish designers, manufacturers and retail brands."

A new feature at house 2019 will be Made For You, a dedicated area for craftworkers and designer-makers to exhibit artistic products.

Ms Carroll added: "Visitors will find everything from the functional to the strictly decorative, such as lamps, candles, mirrors, furniture, glassware, decorative arts and much more.

“In addition to highlighting current trends and consumer tastes, our survey gives an indication of the business outlook for Ireland’s interiors industry. While Brexit is – unsurprisingly – a major concern, we were pleased to see that a majority of respondents are predicting growth for their interiors business in the coming years.”

Cheap imports, fast fashion and our “throwaway” culture were identified by survey respondents as the most negative trends impacting on the design industry.

Róisín Lafferty, interior architect and ambassador for house, said: “Trend predictions for the coming years very much reflect this focus on sustainability. People are favouring artisan Irish manufacturers and designers over cheap global imports; and we’re seeing increased demand for biophilic design, which brings elements of the natural world into the built environment.”

Tickets for house are on sale now. An adult one-day ticket costs €12. Children under 12 years of age are free, but must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased online via: https://www.house-event.ie/buy-tickets.html

Online Editors