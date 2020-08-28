Decision deadline is today for Shelbourne statues

Protected structure: One of the statues that was removed from outside the Shelbourne Hotel with gold-tinted ankle bracelets, which were misinterpreted to be shackles. The quartet are worth €200,000 to €300,000

As the deadline expires today for Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel to defend its recent breach of planning laws through the removal of four historic French made bronze statues from its frontage - or else restore them - their future remains more uncertain.

"If they ever go back on their plinths, they'll need a 24-hour guard," says fine arts expert Ian Whyte. "They would be vulnerable to both theft and vandalism." Whyte is one of the city's most respected art valuation experts and a long serving fine arts auctioneer. He has estimated the current sale value of the four at between €200,000 and €300,000.

The hotel, which is owned by Kennedy Wilson and run by Marriott International, removed the lamp-bearing statues at the end of July from their plinth positions on St Stephen's Green in light of the Black Lives Matter campaign and on the basis that they depicted 'slaves'. Each depicts a woman, holding a lamp in a frosted glass shade. Two wear Egyptian costume; the other two are African, but not from a specific country.

The Black Lives Matter movement has led to the removal of many public sculptures, especially in the United States. The removal of the Shelbourne four has triggered a national debate on two counts; first because the hotel is a protected structure and alterations to the façade require planning permission. Dublin City Council is "not aware of permission being granted to remove the statues concerned".

The matter is now under investigation by the Planning Enforcement Section. Secondly, the original catalogue shows that these particular designs were neither listed nor sold as 'slaves' while others listed in the same catalogue are.

The quartet was cast in bronze at the Paris-based Fonderie d'Art du Val d'Osne from original sculptures by Mathurin Moreau (1822-1912). The quartet comprises two pairs, listed in the foundry catalogue as "Candélabre Egyptienne" and "Candélabre Négresse" respectively. All four are wearing gold-tinted jewellery, including ankle bracelets that resemble shackles, but which are historically interpreted as ornamental jewellery.

From a fine-arts perspective, the statues are both of historical interest and artistic merit. The torch-bearers were installed as part of a major redesign by the Irish architect John McCurdy in 1867, and their original purpose was to create a sense of luxury and glamour at the threshold of the hotel, as well as illumination. "I used to see the sculptures outside the Shelbourne every day going to and from work," says James O'Halloran of Adams. "I never thought of them as slaves. They don't look enslaved."

It seems that their erroneous association with slavery might have its origins in a history of the Shelbourne, written in 1951. In it, the novelist Elizabeth Bowen describes the statues as: "Nubian in aspect; holding a torch-shaped lamp. Two of the four are princesses; two are slave-girls." The debate around the statues has raised questions that are nothing to do with slavery.

They come from an aesthetic tradition known as Orientalism which glamourised the bodies of women of colour. Orientalist art reflects an era where racism, sexism and colonialism were deeply embedded in material culture. For Philip Sheppard, auctioneer, erasing traces of our colonial past does not solve the problem. He asserts that such cultural objects are part of our history and we should be learning from them rather than getting rid of them. "We need to look at the things that we did wrong in the past to avoid making the same mistakes in the future."

Should the Shelbourne statues come to auction, expert opinion is divided as to how the controversy will affect their value. Sheppard feels that the younger generation might be put off. "They'd want to see them in a museum context, but they wouldn't want to have them in their homes." Ian Whyte has a different perspective. "They're beautiful pieces of art. I hope that they don't come on the market because they're an integral part of the building but, if they do, there are collectors that would buy them." For some, the element of controversy would even be an attraction.

Two further statues in the same series, formerly located in the Horseshoe Bar, were removed more than 15 years ago during renovations and are now on display in Café Bar H at Grand Canal Quay, Dublin.

See whytes.ie; adams.ie; sheppards.ie.

In the salerooms

Sotheby's

The display of Sotheby's annual Irish Art Sale before it travels to auction in the UK is a kind of Irish wake for paintings that will seek their fortunes abroad. This year, the sale includes 19 works from the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit, with a combined pre-sale low estimate of €2.9m. Many of these were previously on display at the K Club, Co Kildare; others were hung in Smurfit's own home.

The sale takes place in London on September 9, with highlights on view at the RHA, Dublin, until Sunday, August 30 (tickets can be booked through eventbrite.ie). The probable highlight among them is Louis le Brocquy's Travelling Woman With Newspaper (est €786,000 to €1.123m). The sale also includes another portrait of a lady, Lady Evelyn Farquhar, by Sir John Lavery (est €674,000 to €898,000); the dreamy In Tír Na Nóg, 1936, (est €337,000 to €561,000) by Jack B Yeats; and Portrait of WB Yeats, 1930, by Augustus John (est €79,000 to €112,000). Other pieces from the Smurfit collection will be sold at Sotheby's Irish Art Sale in 2021. See sothebys.com

Adam's

The sale of Important Irish Art at Adam's, previously scheduled to for March 25, will take place on Wednesday, September 2. It includes a late painting by Jack B Yeats, the Sick Bed (1950) (Lot 53: est €250,000 to €350,000) and the much smaller but equally haunting Bound For The Islands (1952) by the same artist (Lot 36: est €50,000 to €70,000).

Other blue-chip offerings include Hay Stooks With Cottages by Paul Henry (Lot 16: est €50,000 to €70,000), which does what it says on the tin, and Henry's moody and atmospheric Bogland, Kerry (Lot 106: est €40,000 to €60,000). See adams.ie

De Vere's

The appetite for high-end Irish painting seems undiminished, with the top works at de Vere's auction of July 23 performing strongly, while the auctioneers report the online format attracted new bidders.

The top five results were: Jack B Yeats, The Street Performer (1947) (€184,000); Paul Henry, Achill Cottage, Lough Corrib (€116,000); Louis le Brocquy Life Study (in 15 parts) (€114,000) and Head of Francis Bacon (€90,000); and Roderic O'Conor, Peonies And Iris In A Vase And A Bowl Of Fruit (€78,000). See deveres.ie

