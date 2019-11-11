Deceptively spacious and light filled cottage in heart of the city

If ever there was an object lesson in why you should retain the services of an architect or qualified designer when trying to maximise space in a renovation, it's this modest cottage at Rosary Terrace in Ringsend.

If ever there was an object lesson in why you should retain the services of an architect or qualified designer when trying to maximise space in a renovation, it's this modest cottage at Rosary Terrace in Ringsend.

Rosary Terrace forms part of the Stella Gardens development which opened, according to historian Turtle Bunbury (Dublin Docklands: An Urban Voyage), in November 1916. The estate, writes Bunbury, was designed by George O'Connor and named for Stella O'Neill, daughter of 'energetic' Nationalist councillor Charles O'Neill, chairman of the Pembroke Urban District Council.

152 Rosary Terrace

Ringsend has a rich maritime history, with many men from the area having once been employed in the docks and associated trades such as boat-building and rope-making. But Suzie Shorten, who bought No 152 with her partner in 2005, says that her neighbours have told her that, unlike many of the houses in the Ringsend area, which were lived in by dock labourers, Rosary Terrace was built as housing for army families.

"The people who lived here before us were a family of seven," says Suzie. "Two parents and five children. There were two sets of bunk beds in one room and a cot in with the parents. The house was liveable, but over the years we have renovated it throughout."

