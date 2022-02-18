Daniel O’Connell portrait with handwritten envelope to fetch €500 at auction

Daniel O’Connell (1775-1847), known as The Liberator, was a master of spin. He was superbly aware of his own image and used it most effectively to further his political cause. He also wore a wig.

The distinguishing crop of dark curls that mysteriously persisted into his sixties and early seventies was fake. It wasn’t a fashion statement — the powdered wigs of the previous generation were no longer in style — it was one of the means by which O’Connell controlled his image.

The German writer Johann Kohl who visited Ireland in the early 1840s recounted a public debate where O’Connell made a disparaging remark about his opponent’s appearance.

The man replied: “so far as beauty or ugliness was concerned, he believed Dan owed all his beauty to his wig” and dared him to remove it. At this, O’Connell whipped off his wig and remarked that his head had become bald in the service of his country and he was “neither ashamed nor sorry for it.” And so O’Connell won the debate.

The story was told by historian Gary Owens, writing in History Ireland, who observed that O’Connell mysteriously became better looking as the years went by.

Printmakers and manufacturers of nineteenth-century souvenirs were quick to cash in on the deal. From the late 1820s, English potteries began to churn out Daniel O’Connell figurines, cups bearing his portrait, O’Connell-shaped gin flasks, medallions, badges and postcards. Much of this merchandise remains in circulation.

A salt-glazed stoneware gin bottle in the form of Daniel O’Connell holding a bill marked ‘Irish Reform Cordial’ sold for €320 at Whyte’s in 2018. The following year, a nineteenth century Staffordshire figurine of The Liberator sold for €360. In 2020, a set of Daniel O’Connell commemorative medals fetched €320.

Considering (a) how early he was and (b) his stature in Irish history, Daniel O’Connell is remarkably collectible. This is largely because of his showmanship and his willingness to use his own image to create a spectacle. Michael Collins, probably his closest rival in terms of historical importance, did not generate merchandise; at least while alive.

There’s an interesting piece of O’Connell memorabilia coming up for auction at Sheppard’s sale of Paradigms and the Unexpected, which takes place in Durrow, Co Laois, from March 1-4.

The lot in question is a print portrait of Daniel O’Connell (est. €300 to €500), framed with an envelope which is addressed in O’Connell’s handwriting to Thomas Reynolds Esq, care of James Delhunty Esq, Waterford. The date of the envelope is 1841 but the letter that it once contained is lost. Reynolds was a significant person in O’Connell’s life.

He became Dublin City Marshall and, when Daniel O’Connell died, Reynolds led the funeral procession from Marlborough Street to Glasnevin. There’s also a lovely story about when Reynolds met Lord Haddington, recently appointed by the Duke of Wellington as Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, on the road to Dublin.

Haddington was puzzled by the Irish milestones inscribed with the letters GPO (marking the distance from the General Post Office). Reynolds told him that GPO stood for “God Preserve O’Connell.” Other items of O’Connell memorabilia in the sale include his coat of arms, printed on paper (est. €200 to €300).

Many of the items in the sale, including the O’Connell memorabilia, come from Erindale House in Carlow. The house, which sold in August 2021, was once owned by O’Connell’s long term political adversary, Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington.

According to Savill’s brochure, the house was “a holiday dwelling for private intentions”. Other sources describe his dalliance along the banks of the Barrow with his local mistress, Jane Barnwell, with whom he had a child.

The Duke became known for a particular type of footwear, posthumously reinvented in rubber and dubbed the “Wellington boot.” By the early 20th century, Erindale was occupied by the Governey family, owners of Corcoran’s Carlow Mineral Waters and the tremendously successful Governey’s Boot & Shoe factory.

This opened in 1903 and made the boots that shod tens of thousands of British soldiers in the First World War.

See sheppards.ie