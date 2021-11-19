Dalkey sea views for €1.1m

Redan Cliff, Ardbrugh Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Price: €1.1m

Agent: Lisney (Maureen Cummins) (01) 638 2700

Ardburgh Road in Dalkey is probably best known for its cottages. In contrast to the mansions in the hills, these small houses remind you of a time when Dalkey was just a seaside village and not all about the rich and famous.

The cottages were originally built for the men who worked at the quarry across the road. Most are now renovated and extended, and selling for a lot more money than the quarrymen could have ever dreamed of.

One-off houses have popped up on the road over the years, as well as small developments like Dalkey Rock. The latest scheme of just three new homes to arrive on the road is Redan Cliff. Built by Torca Homes, the houses are on an elevated site with views out over the sea and Killiney Hill.

Two have already sold and No1 is still available. The neighbouring houses have an extra floor and a higher price tag, so with a floor area of 1,238 sq ft, this two-storey property is on the market for €1.1m. The houses have a natural-cut granite façade at ground level and an acrylic finished render on the upper levels.

On the ground floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom. The living area has been put on the first floor to maximise the views. Here, there is a large open-plan living room that looks out to the sea, with the kitchen at the back of the room.

Doors open out to a roof terrace that has been planted with sedum. This low-maintenance green roof can capture airborne pollutants and last for over 40 years if cared for correctly.

The hand-painted kitchen was fitted by Enigma Design. It comes with white Carrara quartz worktops and a tiled splashback.

The interiors have been styled by North designers, with nice touches like the Halo sanitaryware in the bathrooms and the oak veneer wardrobes with black metal handles in the bedrooms. A bleached oak wideboard engineered floor runs through the house.

The house has an A2 BER and is fitted with an air-to-water Nibe heat pump. There is underfloor heating throughout, with zone temperature control in each room. Windows by Munster Joinery are triple-glazed alu-clad, with bi-fold doors to the back and a bespoke sliding door by Internorm to the roof terrace.

There are no management fees and the house is covered under the 10-year Global Home Warranties guarantee.

Viewing is by appointment only.