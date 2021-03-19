Creating an electric picnic area in your back garden

Chances are, we’ll be gathering in the garden this summer. Nobody knows when we’ll be allowed to entertain again, but it’s a safe bet we’ll be meeting friends and family out of doors long before we can invite them into our homes.

Outdoor entertaining is where it’s at. This is not a long-standing Irish tradition. Our weather is fickle and our natural response to visitors is to usher them indoors. But the pandemic has toughened us and I’m going to hazard a guess that outdoor entertaining is here to stay.

Just as there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear, there’s no such thing as a day when you can’t entertain outdoors, provided you’re properly set up.

The lucky ones already have it sorted. Last December, in the brief window between lockdowns, Kevin Dennis of Cityscape Gardener went to visit some clients.

Kevin Dennis of Cityscape Gardener emphasises the use of lighting to bring a back garden's social area to life

Kevin Dennis of Cityscape Gardener emphasises the use of lighting to bring a back garden's social area to life

He wanted to see how they were getting on with the garden he’d designed and built for them, specifically the outdoor entertainment area. It was a serious structure, open on three sides, with a louvered aluminium canopy that opened (for sun) and closed (for rain).

The sides had remote-controlled blinds that offered protection from the wind and enclosed a kitchen with a granite countertop, barbeque, and fridge. The dining table had a built-in gas fire pit. In short, the works.

“I arrived quite late and the husband was after having his friends over,” Dennis says. “It was a cold, wet night — typical December weather — and they were absolutely fine. They’d eaten their dinner and were just settling down to a game of cards.”

Outdoor space from Cityscape Gardener

Outdoor space from Cityscape Gardener

For those of us who grew up with (or without) a garden, the concept of an outdoor room smacks of ‘notions’, but there’s a solid rational behind it. An outdoor room is a room without walls. It’s what happens when you apply design principles to an area outside the house, just as you would to an interior space.

The considerations are different, as are the solutions, but the basic precept is that you configure the space to your requirements.

Shelter is a big one. Getting rained on, or blown out of it, should not be part of the package. Crucially, the room was west-facing, designed to catch the last rays of the setting sun.

JYSK Nittedal hanging chair

JYSK Nittedal hanging chair

“You have to understand how the light moves around the garden and you have to work with it,” Dennis says. “If you don’t, you’re not going to get it right. It’s amazing how often people will want to build a pagoda on to the back of their house, even if its north-facing.”

Then, there are the prevailing winds. “Wind is probably one of the most difficult things to deal with. If you block the breeze, you’ll block the light. If you’re building a permanent structure, you might want to keep it low so it shelters people when they’re sitting. A robust evergreen hedge will do it for you.”

Hopses Outdoor Pouf By B&B Italia from Chaplins Furniture

Hopses Outdoor Pouf By B&B Italia from Chaplins Furniture

Aside from protection from the elements, most of his clients ask for some form of heating. “Gas is the cleanest. Fire pits work best in a separate part of the garden because of the smoke. And you can build an infrared electric heat lamp into the structure. It shines down on you and it’d encourage you to stay in the garden longer when it gets chilly.”

Most people also want a built in barbeque and possibly a pizza oven. “They’re popular. But it really depends on how keen you are on cooking.”

Then, consider the lighting. “Lighting is massive,” Dennis says. “Whatever structure you put in, the lighting plan will bring it to life.” The plan will require two levels of lighting: fundamental lights that light the task areas and pathways; and effect lights that illuminate the trees and plants.

Outdoor social space by Kevn Dennis of Cityscape Gardener. Photo Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Outdoor social space by Kevn Dennis of Cityscape Gardener. Photo Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

These, ideally, will be placed at different levels, with some on the structures and some on the ground. “A garden full of spotlights is not ideal.” If you’re designing a low-budget garden and can safely install an outdoor plug, he suggests a string or two of festoon lights. “You can daisy-chain them around the place.”

In terms of materials, he finds porcelain tiles are by far the most popular. “They’re clean, contemporary and sharp. Natural stone is still a big thing, but porcelain is here to stay. I like timber too, for structures and screening, because it works in so many ways.

"Once you have your social space, you can think about plants. You create a structure that makes sense and then you wrap it up with plants. A garden isn’t a garden without plants.”

JYSK Pandumbro chair and Rangstrup table

JYSK Pandumbro chair and Rangstrup table

Next, you need furniture. Built-in seating works well in small urban gardens because it maximises the space, but the drawback is you can’t pull it around to follow the sun. Hence, most garden furniture is on the portable side, often made of wood or faux rattan. The joy of a cast-iron garden chair starts to fade when you can feel the pattern on your arse.

Outdoor dining tables are not so very different from indoor ones: you chose the shape and size you want and put chairs around it. The upright kind, like normal dining chairs, work best. The Rangstrup table with four Pandumbro chairs from JYSK currently costs €269, but open-weave chairs can be draughty of an evening.

Outdoor rugs do a splendid job of making a space seem coherent, especially if it’s not delineated with hard landscaping. Ikea’s Hundslund rug (200cm x 250cm) in grey and beige has a rhythmic floral pattern that looks easy to live with and costs €79.

The Zuiver Coventry Outdoor Carpet (170cm x 240cm) has the incredibly cool look of a faded Persian carpet and costs €439 from Woo Design.

Green Tropical Palm Outdoor Rug from Audenza

Green Tropical Palm Outdoor Rug from Audenza

Then, there’s the unsettling phenomenon of outdoor sofas, which are deeply counter-intuitive to the Irish psyche. Most of us can’t see textiles in the garden without anxiously checking the sky for rain clouds.

They are, of course, not truly weather proof. Water-repellent textiles are not designed to withstand an Irish summer (let alone the three other seasons). They need shelter during the summer and storage in the winter months.

That said, there’s something very lovely about curling up on a sofa in the open air. Options range from the two-seat modular Äpplarö sofa (€242) from Ikea to the mouth-watering Sofa Hybrid, designed by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia in 2020. It’s a glorious looking yoke and comes in many variations, but don’t expect much change from €5,000.

Hybrid Outdoor Sofa by B&B Italia from Chaplins Furniture

Hybrid Outdoor Sofa by B&B Italia from Chaplins Furniture

Finally, it’s important to dress the part. Nobody in their right mind wears flimsies to an outdoor gathering. Think festival chic, with extra blankets.

Prices for a smallish urban garden from Cityscape Gardener, realised from start to finish, start between €20,000 and €30,000.

See cityscapegardener.ie, ikea.com, jysk.ie, woodesign.ie.

