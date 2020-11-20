Clonganny’s Brilliant solution: So you’ve always wanted to live in a beautiful country pile, but could never afford it? Well, here’s how

Clonganny House, Ballygarrett, Co Wexford

Asking price: €1.475m

Agent: Savills (01) 6634350

Seven years ago chef Philippe Brilliant and his wife, Dublin-born tech expert Brona, were living in a plain modern house in Henley Upon Thames in Oxfordshire, where they ran a B&B business. Philippe was also operating a restaurant and Brona worked full time on IT contracts for blue-chip corporations.

Today, they are still doing the same jobs, but as lord and lady of their own manor — in this case, the historic Clonganny House at Ballygarrett in Wexford. How did they bring this about? Brona’s elderly parents had moved to Wexford and upon the passing of her dad, the couple decided it was time to move back to Ireland to be closer to her mum.

“We always wanted to see how we would get on with a proper country-house business,” says Brona. “So we started looking at properties around Wexford. We looked at quite a few. Then we found Clonganny.

Chef Philippe Brilliant and his wife Brona were able to use their hospitality business to help sustain Clonganny House. Photo: Bryan Meade

“Amongst all the options, it seemed perfect. It had that big country-house atmosphere and it had history, and it was just big enough to be a manageable private home, while at the same time providing space for a small catering business. In many ways, Clonganny found us, not the other way around.”

After investing significantly in redecorating, electrics and the conversion of the stable yard into four private guest rooms, they opened their doors in 2015 with a part-time catering business that fit with their other jobs, Philippe operating a restaurant and Brona working from home on her IT consultancy. Before long, the pair had built a Brilliant brand in the field of Irish hospitality.

Last year, their Hidden Ireland-listed Clonganny scooped the Georgina Campbell Best Country House Award and this year, they nabbed the accolade of Wexford’s Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The catering kitchen includes an Athanor cooking suite

Philippe’s cooking (he’s known for a masterful duck confit) and Brona’s front-of-house hospitality has been bringing them down in droves from Dublin for culinary weekend escapes. But only at the weekends and, in summer, only from Wednesdays.

“Because our guest rooms are self contained in the courtyard and our tables are distanced, we have managed to stay open through the summer. We actually had a busier summer than ever before, with 90pc of our customers coming from Ireland,” says Brona.

Brona stresses that their big goal all along was not to be best in class in hospitality, but to use it to enable them to live in a great big beautiful house.

An aerial view of Clonganny House and gardens

Many of us would love to live in a big country home like Clonganny, but simply can’t afford it. The Brilliant solution to making that dream a reality has been building an easily managed part-time business that fits with the house and their day jobs. It does help, however, if you have a three-star Michelin chef on the team.

“We wanted to enable a way to live at Clonganny and enjoy it as a home rather than end up working night and day, and living in a small segment of it,” adds Brona.

“So we determined that by creating a food-oriented country house retreat, we could have a small number of guests and diners, and the income would pay for the necessary upkeep and costs of the house and the gardens. It means we get to keep most of the house to ourselves.”

The Brilliants' private dining area in Clonganny House in Ballygarrett, which leads to the west wing and the sitting room

The conversion of the courtyard buildings keeps guests in their private spaces and they come into the main house only to eat. For this purpose, the front drawing room is used as a reception for diner and across the hall is the dining room or restaurant room where they eat. The rest of the house is private for the Brilliants.

While renovating the outbuildings, the Brilliants found an inscription in masonry which they believe is a signature of its notorious original owner. It says “HW 1823”. The initials are likely those of Henry White, son of the infamous Hawtrey White, better known in local lore as Hawtrey The Alarmist.

“Hawtrey was a magistrate who led the notorious local yeomanry along with Hunter Gowan in the atrocities perpetrated in and around 1798,” says Brona. “He got his name because he kept writing letters to Westminster warning that the peasants were revolting.”

One of the self-contained bedrooms in the courtyard

The Whites were based at Pepper’s Castle nearby and Clonganny was likely built for son Henry. The Whites eventually left for Canada and the house began to move between owners.

Brona admits to having enjoyed moments of smug contemplation. “My great grandfather was from Ballygarrett, so I expect he had some experience of the Whites. I admit to sitting cosy in the drawing room and thumbing my nose at Mr HW 1823, thinking ‘now we’ve got it back again’. Because we do think of ourselves as custodians. We’ve done our bit to preserve Clonganny and bring it on, but now it’s time to pass it on again to someone else, hopefully a family who can make good use of it.”

With Philippe’s mother now reaching her later years, the couple plan to spend more time in France and taking the foot off the gas a little. “We’re definitely looking to buy another smaller property in the area because we love it here.”

The bright hallway of Clonganny House

Brona loves her sunny front drawing room, but the chef prefers hidden spaces at the back. “I’ll miss my man cave/office and, of course, my beautiful kitchen,” rues Philippe, who has really enjoyed game shooting in the locale these last six years.

Clonganny House, with eight acres, comes on to the market for €1.475m through Savills. A classical Georgian three-bay house, it has two main floors and a dormer attic level. It spans 6,565 sq ft, the equivalent floor space of six average three-bed semis. Outside, there’s the courtyard with four self-contained suites, a walled garden and a two-bed gate lodge, which the Brilliants operate on a short-let basis.

All the classical Georgian-era features are here with sash and case windows, shutters, hardwood floors, architraves, picture rails, flagstones, cornicing and ceiling roses. An unusual asset is the weather-slated front facade, covered with well-established Wisteria.

An outdoor cooking area in the courtyard of the property

There’s the restaurant/dining room and drawing room, both of which include decorative period fireplaces. The inner hall opens into a commercial kitchen (including an Athanor cooking suite) and a family dining room/study. The west wing accessed from the dining room/study includes a sitting room, rear entrance, utility room and WC.

From here, a second staircase leads upstairs, with four bedrooms on the first floor, one ensuite, while another is laid out as a master suite with dressing room and bathroom. There is also a family bathroom here. The second-floor accommodation includes two further bedrooms, a living area and shower room. All Brilliant. And it could be yours.

Irish Independent