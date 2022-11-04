Choral island in Kilmainham

Gortmore, 588 South Circular Road Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Asking price: €875,000 Agent: DNG (01) 679 4088

The Edwardian reception room at Gortmore on Dublin’s South Circular Road has astoundingly good acoustics. Shaped as it is, almost fully square and with a high ceiling above, and a resonant polished timber floor underfoot, it has proven exceptionally useful to two generations of each of the brace of musical families who have called Gortmore home since it was built over a 110 years ago.

Soon after it was built by the renowned firm of Archers in 1910, it was acquired by Colonel J O’Reilly who was enlisted in the British forces in Dublin.

On security grounds, O’Reilly had the glazing in the double door windows separating the two ground floor reception rooms removed and then he repanelled in timber. This was presumably to eliminate the visible line of fire that the glaze permitted through the front window from the street right through to the back room. In the early years of the century right through to the foundation of the State, such cautions were practical for key members of the British forces in Dublin.

One of the reception rooms

One of the reception rooms

He and later his children would play on their piano, taking advantage of the fine acoustics in that room. Perhaps his replacement of the panels might have improved that sound quality still further.

Then in the 1960s, the house was sold to newlyweds Christine and Cornelius Deasy. The O’Reilly family gifted the couple their prized piano and over the next decades, it would help keep the house musical. Eventually, much of an album would be recorded in the music room.

Once again, the piano would become a means to introduce young children to tunes. Evelyn, a hospital pharmacist, and Mairéad, today a professional musician, both tinkled on its keys as youngsters.

Another adjoining reception room

Another adjoining reception room

Christine’s mother had grown up in a similar house around the corner and she had a family attachment to the area. Grandmother Sheila had been born in Hong Kong, studied piano and would entertain other ladies and passengers on board ships while travelling.

And after Christine and Cornelius moved to Wicklow, Mairéad moved in to renovate the house from top to toe before living there herself. Sister Evelyn has also returned to live in the 1,722 sq ft home for a time. Christine, who plays a mean tin whistle, remembers buying Glenart in the sixties. “We were unusual for a young couple in that almost everyone opted for a new house in the suburbs then. No one wanted older houses. But my mother had been brought up around the corner and there were fond family memories. And it’s a lovely neighbourhood to live in.

The kitchen with gas-fired AGA

The kitchen with gas-fired AGA

“The house was built by Archers and when Mairéad did the attic, we discovered the beautiful arch that the company would put into its houses as a signature,” says Christine.

Mairéad’s renovation included the refurbishment of the kitchen and the bathroom, and the replacement of a modern chimney piece that had been installed in one of the reception rooms with a period-perfect version.

A detailed view of the chimney piece

A detailed view of the chimney piece

She also had the stained-glass period panel work at the front entrance — which is such a feature of these Edwardians — removed, restored and releaded. The work by Archers includes a ceiling rose and elaborate stucco work alongside the original mahogany staircase, which still comes with its original, brass bar carpet braces. The floorboards here are also original.

The attic arch by Archers

The attic arch by Archers

Mairéad Déiseach is a Feis Ceoil prizewinner for solo and also duet vocal, as well as being a classically trained violinist. In recent years, she has been a director of the National Children’s Choir (NCC). Before Covid-19 and through 2018/2019, the NCC involved 9,301 children from 139 primary schools performing in 28 concerts. And so the musical room at Gortmore came into its own again this year when Déiseach cut her first solo album Reflections On Love, released in February.

Mairéad Déiseach of the National Children's Choir. Photo by: Lukasz Grzywacz

Mairéad Déiseach of the National Children's Choir. Photo by: Lukasz Grzywacz

“Much of it was recorded in that room with its wonderful bouncy and brilliant acoustic properties,” says Déiseach. “It really would make someone a fantastic recording studio.”

The two main interlinking receptions carry on that elaborate ceiling work and at the front sitting room is a bay window with the Oriel antique glass and brass chandelier and wall sconces. And of course, it’s wired for stereo. There’s a marble mantle over a cast iron inset fireplace.

One of the double bedrooms

One of the double bedrooms

Through the colonel’s altered folding doors is the dining room with its original marble chimney piece and Gunstock French doors to the garden. This room also has its original chandelier and sconces. The kitchen has Balmoral terracotta red granite worktops and full splash backs and a gas-fired Aga, alongside white ‘Cube’ high gloss kitchen units and a period-appropriate tiled floor underfoot.

The hall with its stained-glass panels

The hall with its stained-glass panels

There’s a Bosch dishwasher and washing machine. Off the return is a bathroom with solid Italian marble tiles and the original bathtub as well as a chain-pull toilet. Bedroom three is a double with its original chimney piece and floor tiles, and it overlooks the rear garden.

The family bathroom restored with its original tub

The family bathroom restored with its original tub

Upstairs again is the master bedroom which runs the width of the house and includes a bay window and built-in wardrobes. Bedroom two also has its original chimney piece. The attic is floored and can be used as a study or home office. And there’s also a 45-foot long rear garden and rear garage.

“The new owners aren’t getting the piano though, it’s too precious to us. And that’s despite the fact that it has lost its pitch forever, and sadly it can’t ever be retuned again,” says Mairéad. DNG says €875,000 will hit the right note on behalf of the Deasy clan.