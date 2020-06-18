Choose your own floors at Taylor Hill

'Starter homes' in the greater Dublin area are typically three-bed houses that range in price from €300,000 to €350,000. But developers are increasingly adding two-beds to their mix of house types to cater to single buyers or couples who want to avail of the help-to-buy scheme, but don't command above-average salaries.

This is the case at Taylor Hill, a Glenveagh Properties scheme of 135 homes in the north county Dublin seaside town of Balbriggan. The development is set on 1.6 acres of parkland, has its own on-site playground, and is a 10-minute drive from the nearest beach.

The developer has just released 15 more houses at Taylor Hill, with prices starting at €270,000 for a 834 sq ft, two-bed terraced style. The three-bed mid-terraced homes measure 1,005 sq ft apiece and cost from €292,500, while the end-of-terrace three-beds range in size from 1,034 sq ft to 1,242 sq ft and are priced from €305,000 to €320,000.

The houses have a combination of brick and render to the façade and, inside, buyers have a choice of flooring throughout. Gallagher Kitchens supplied the contemporary-style units in the kitchen, which comes with appliances included in the price. Upstairs, the bedroom wardrobes also come from Gallaghers.

Commuters from Taylor Hill can reach Dublin city centre by rail in 40 minutes from Balbriggan Train Station, while access to the M1 motorway is a three-minute drive away.

The showhouses, which were fitted out by House & Garden Furnishings, are on view by appointment.

