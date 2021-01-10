Castles in the Éire: the minted moguls snapping up Ireland's stately homes

The new aristocracy are no longer titled elder sons who can trace their ancestry to the Norman Conquest or Williamite Wars. Instead, it is business magnates - many of them newly minted internet millionaires - who are now taking over the castles and great country houses built for the blue-blooded Anglo-Irish.

The great families of previous centuries may have come to own vast tracts of lands by force of arms and violence, but the new internet elite simply use their vast wealth to enter a world of pedigree and privilege and join the country's most exclusive club, the landed gentry.

Noel and Valerie Moran are the latest power couple, adding stately Knockdrin Castle outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath - and a stone's throw from their more modest home in Navan - to their property portfolio. Even at an estimated €10m, the castle won't put much of a dent in the €327m pile they pocketed last year from the sale of Prepaid Financial Services, the company they founded in an industrial estate in Trim in 2011.

Knockdrin is hardly a bargain, but with a sprawling Gothic revival castle, 1,000 acres of parkland and woods and a discount of over €3.5m on the original valuation, you could say the multi-millionaire Morans have gained a cut-price entry to the country house class.

Built for Sir Richard Levinge, around the 1830s, Knockdrin was bought in the 1960s by Baron Hans von Prondzynski, a captain in the German army during the Second World War. The castle has been sold by their son Ferdinand von Prondzynski, former president of Dublin City University who has relocated to Aberdeen with his wife Heather.

The great Irish houses that survived the War of Independence a century ago have had a chequered history: abandoned, had their roofs removed because of rates, sold to religious orders, turned into hotels or simply demolished. Yet a surprising number survived.

Expand Close Castletown Cox €12.6m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Castletown Cox €12.6m

Tulira Castle, outside Ardrahan, Co Galway, and famed for its association with Lady Gregory, WB Yeats, John Betjeman and a host of literary nobles, has been given a new lease of life as the country residence of CarTrawler founder Niall Turley (52) who paid €5.8m for the pile and 265 acre estate some years ago.

Built around 1882 by Edward Martyn, it was later owned by his cousin Mary, wife of Fitzroy Hemphill, a baron, barrister and horse racing enthusiast.

Turley is believed to have netted €40m after selling internet car rental booking system CarTrawler, which he owned with his brother. He continues to run his numerous business interests from his home in Rathgar, Dublin.

Despite the influx of American adventurers to Ireland after the property collapse of 2010, some of the most important stately homes have been rescued by well-heeled business families who may have grown up outside the castle walls.

Expand Close Glengariff Castle €2.75m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Glengariff Castle €2.75m

In 2014 when Lord Altamont, Jeremy Browne, the 11th Marquess of Sligo, died, his grand title went to a distant relative, an estate agent in Australia. His mansion, Westport House, which has overlooked the picturesque Mayo town for centuries, went to his five daughters. Unfortunately part of the 455-acre estate ended up in Nama. In January, 2017 the Brownes put their ancestral home on the market for more than €10m.

Built in the 1780s Westport House, the first stately home in Ireland to be opened to the paying public, has links to the slave trade in Jamaica where the 2nd Marquess was governor of the colony between 1834 and 1836.

Westport House's new owners - Owen, Cathal and Harry Hughes, all in their 60s - are proprietors of the nearby Westport Hotel and own the workwear firm Portwest, which had a turnover in 2018 of €148m and profits of €18m. Those are the sort of figures needed to upgrade and run a trophy stately home in the 21st century.

Castletown Cox, a Palladian mansion near Piltown, Co Kilkenny, was sold for €12.6m in November 2019.

Expand Close Westport House €10m / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Westport House €10m

Now it has been revealed that the new owner is Texan billionaire Kelcy Warren (54). He bought Castletown Cox, described by architectural historian Mark Bence-Jones as "one of the most beautiful houses in Ireland", after its previous incumbent, banker and Conservative peer George Magan, became embroiled in a long-running legal battle with a family trust and was eventually evicted from the property and declared bankrupt in 2020.

Built by the Archbishop of Cashel, it had a succession of aristocratic owners and comes with its own church. More recently it was owned by the colourful 'Baron' Brian de Breffny, who is credited with saving the Palladian mansion, built between 1767 and 1771, from ruination.

Warren, a man known for "controversial pipelines and vigorous deal making", is a civil engineer and son of a welder with an estimated €2.5bn fortune, which makes him well-placed to afford the price tag and considerable upkeep of the 513-acre estate.

Before his death Garech Browne, famed for his hospitality and high living, was forced to put his Guinness estate in the Wicklow Mountains up for sale for €28m. The new owners, English-based couple - Carolyn Dolgenos (60) and her husband, the grand-sounding Count Luca Padulli di Vighignolo (65) - bought the iconic estate in July 2019 through Luggala Estate Limited.

Dolgenos was a well-known New York psychotherapist, while and 'The Count' has business interests that include large country estates in England and lucrative ground rents to more than 100,000 properties throughout the UK.

Despite their wealth, the new owners intend to make their investment pay. They have received planning permission for the refurbishment of three houses - The Gate Lodge, Mickeys Kitchen and Cloghogue House - on a private estate road leading down to Lough Dan. The previous Guinness owners left this road open to the public and it was popular with hill-walkers, but it has been closed for some time because of the filming of the television series Vikings and Covid-19 restrictions.

There was some surprise in property circles when Glengarriff Castle, a shell undergoing restoration overlooking the beautiful Co Cork harbour, was snapped up for €2.75m within weeks of going up for sale late last year.

In more recent times it has been used as a hotel, had its roof removed to avoid punitive taxes and became a 'property play' during the Celtic Tiger era.

The sale is being attributed by some to the pandemic and the desire of the ultra-wealthy to have remote, stand-alone properties to which they can retreat. But before that the new owners, who are said to have links to west Cork, will have to expend quite a bit of cash to complete the restoration.

One man who will have a wide choice of property if he wishes to retreat to Ireland is American cable billionaire, John Malone (79). He has said that he spent more than €300m picking up bargains after the property crash. Among the trophy homes he acquired were Tony O'Reilly's former home in Kildare, Castlemartin, and the sprawling Humewood Castle outside Kiltegan, Co Wicklow, once the home of the engaging socialite Renata Coleman.

This vast and severe granite pile in the Wicklow hills has been described as "one of the most remarkable Victorian country houses", and only a billionaire could afford its upkeep.

Another is US businessman John Picerne (58), a property mogul involved in military and student accommodation in the US. He and his wife Heather bought the little-known but beautiful Capard House in the foothills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois in 2014 for a handsome €4.7m. The house had been in the Piggot family, whose ancestor aided King William of Orange at the Battle of the Boyne, for generations.

For the new generation of millionaires on the lookout for their own country pile there are still Irish estates to be had, among the most opulent Abbey Leix, Co Laois.

Once the home of the aristocratic de Vesci family, Abbey Leix was bought by Welsh banker and Irish citizen Sir David Davies (80) from Viscount Tom de Vesci and restored to its former grandeur.

Sir David is now downsizing to his Wicklow Georgian villa Killoughter House.

Anyone with €20m to spare or the €68,272-a-month repayments required to service a mortgage could end up joining the new aristocracy colonising the Irish countryside.