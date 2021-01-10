| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Castles in the Éire: the minted moguls snapping up Ireland's stately homes

You don't need a title or blue-blooded background to join the new landed gentry - but being vastly wealthy is a must, writes Liam Collins

Knockdrin House €10m Expand

Close

Knockdrin House €10m

Knockdrin House €10m

Knockdrin House €10m

Liam Collins

The new aristocracy are no longer titled elder sons who can trace their ancestry to the Norman Conquest or Williamite Wars. Instead, it is business magnates - many of them newly minted internet millionaires - who are now taking over the castles and great country houses built for the blue-blooded Anglo-Irish.

The great families of previous centuries may have come to own vast tracts of lands by force of arms and violence, but the new internet elite simply use their vast wealth to enter a world of pedigree and privilege and join the country's most exclusive club, the landed gentry.

Noel and Valerie Moran are the latest power couple, adding stately Knockdrin Castle outside Mullingar, Co Westmeath - and a stone's throw from their more modest home in Navan - to their property portfolio. Even at an estimated €10m, the castle won't put much of a dent in the €327m pile they pocketed last year from the sale of Prepaid Financial Services, the company they founded in an industrial estate in Trim in 2011.

Related Content

Modern rustic interiors offers a more contemporary, liveable take on the cottagecore trend. By Lamb Design, see lambdesign.ie. Photography by Ruth Maria Murphy Gallery

Interiors

Interiors: Why 'cottagecore' is the cosy trend you'll love

We want what we cannot have. For a whole host of Instagrammers and TikTok-ers, that seems to be cottages in the country. Bucolic, heavily filtered, glowing images of rustic tables, floral chintz curtains and foraged bouquets have been filling social-media feeds more and more. The 'cottagecore' trend first gained popularity on Tumblr sometime in 2018, before exploding on TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram last year and soon, no doubt, across many store shelves, as it's set to be one of the biggest lifestyle trends of the new year.

Privacy