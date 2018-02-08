Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman finally given green light to revamp their €1.8m dream family home

Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman have finally been given the go-ahead to revamp their €1.8m dream family home in Dublin 6.

The couple were granted planning permission on June 28, 2017 by Dublin City Council, but their new neighbours Donald and Isabel Fitzmaurice later lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala against the decision.

The high-profile couple will include a new extension to the side and rear of their home in Rathmines. They’ll also add a new shed, and reconfigure the front wall and gate of the family home. The former Ireland rugby captain and his actress wife bought the Victorian property for €1.8m in 2016, less than half the €4.3m the previous owners paid for the protected structure in 2006.

The house is split into three flats, but Brian and Amy are hoping to return it to a one-family home The Fitzmaurices had wanted An Bord Pleanala to refuse planning permission for the extension, or at the very least restrict the extent of the development.

A drawing of the planned extension

The neighbours live in the adjoining semi-detached house on the exclusive tree-lined Palmerston Road, and Mr O'Donnell had said that, in simple terms, the Fitzmaurice property is particularly vulnerable to excessive development on the O'Driscoll/Huberman site. But in an Bord Pleanala’s report, seen by Independent.ie today, it said “the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity”.

It also stated that the revamp “would not have a negative impact on the character and setting of a protected structure or the conservation area and would not endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard”. “The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” it said.

Amy Huberman and Brian O'Driscoll attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 7, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

The couple plan to move a public parking space to make room for their new entrance.

An Bord Pleanala also stipulated that the developer contact Dublin City Council’s area traffic engineer regarding alterations to the pay and display scheme/ line markings.

“All works shall be carried out at the developer’s own expense,” it added. A conservation expert needed to be appointed to ensure adequate protection of the building’s “historic fabric”, An Bord Pleanala also said.

