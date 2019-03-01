Although very little is known about Saint Assam, the patron saint of Raheny in Dublin 5, he nevertheless has two disused churches named in his honour in the parish.

Blessed with good fortune, and over 2,000 sq ft of living space, in Raheny

One is the handsome Gothic structure built in 1864 for the Catholic community; the other is the evocative 18th-century ruin across the street known as "the old Protestant church".

Neither is in use any more, the Catholic parishioners now attending the 1960s-built Church of Our Lady Mother of Divine Grace across the road.

About three minutes' walk from this trio of churches, and close to the corner of St Assam's Road West, is No 576 Howth Road. It's practically in the village of Raheny, across the road from the library and not even five minutes' walk from the Dart station.

576 Howth Road

Like its neighbours, No 576 was formerly a single-fronted house, with one window above the front door and an adjoining garage.

Then, in 2001, the owners got planning permission to demolish the garage and replace it with a two-storey extension, matching as closely as possible the existing house. It seemed such a good idea that the neighbours in No 574 recently did the same.

Thanks to the extension, the house is now a fairly sizeable 2,173 sq ft and has four bedrooms, one of these being a roomy master suite that runs the full length of the first floor, including an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Back on the ground floor there's a bay-windowed living room to the right of the entrance hall, while to the left is the first of three reception rooms, all interlinked, with a sunroom at the back which has French doors to the garden.

Off the sunroom is the extended kitchen and family room with skylights and more French doors.

No 576 Howth Road is for sale for €895,000 with Gallagher Quigley, (01) 818 3000.

Indo Property