Bird's-eye views from Glenheron build

The fashionable coastal town of Greystones and neighbouring Delgany continue to be a hotbed of residential activity, with a slew of new developments launching in recent years.

These include Glenheron, which Cairn Homes is developing on an elevated site close to the village, just off the R774, where there are views of the sea and the surrounding countryside.

There are currently two types of four-bed houses available at Glenheron, which will comprise 50 two, three and four-bed properties when it's finished. The four-bed detached style from the J range has 1,442 sq ft across two floors, while the four-bed bungalow from the P design is the same size. Both styles are priced from €585,000.

The facade of each home is finished in a combination of natural stone cladding and self-coloured monocouche render. The stone cladding is offset by natural granite to surrounds and sills of the Scandinavian windows and by a grey hardwood front door.

Inside, the kitchen is fitted with contemporary-style units, Silestone worktops, and soft-close doors and drawers.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property