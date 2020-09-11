Best seat in the house to watch Fair City in Dublin 4

The rear gardens of the houses on the south side of Nutley Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, back on to the grounds of RTE.

If you jump over the garden wall from No32 Nutley Road, for instance, you'll be able to pop into the Fair City set and make your way from there to the canteen where, according to the old joke, if you wait around long enough, you'll eventually be invited on to The Late Late Show.

Tempting as that might be, though, the urge to remain in the garden is likely to be stronger in this case. No32 has a beautifully aged back garden, facing full south with mature trees and shrubs, a curved path and flowerbeds. The garden has been made very much part of the house here too, so you can enjoy it even when the weather is inclement.

The back of the house has been extended to make a big (27ft x 17ft) kitchen and family room with double folding doors to the garden, as well as a gas fireplace.

Expand Close The exterior of No32 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of No32

Next to this is a drawing room, this time with French doors to the garden and a marble fireplace. Sliding pocket doors from here lead through to a front sitting room where there's another marble fireplace. There's also a smallish (7ft by 10ft), secluded study on the other side of the L-shaped entrance hall, and the garage has been converted to a play room, with a utility off.

The first floor has five bedrooms - three doubles and two singles. The main bedroom is dual-aspect and has a dressing room and an ensuite double shower. All in all, the house measures 2,648 sq ft.

The agent is Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge (01) 269 8888 and the asking price is €1.75m.

Indo Property