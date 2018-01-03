Radio presenter Eoghan McDermott’s Dublin home, which he bought last year, was one of the homes featured on Celebrity Home of the Year last night.

'Behind every other closed door is a mess' - The runners-up on Celebrity Home of The Year last night

“It's my first house and only three rooms plus the hall was really ready,” told viewers last night as the show aired.

Eoghan McDermott in his home in south Dublin.

“Behind every other closed door is a mess, but I'm really proud to have gotten on the property ladder,” he wrote on Twitter It took two and a half years for Eoghan and Aoife to find the perfect home, which includes a walk-in wardrobe for Eoghan. The 2fm presenter decorated it himself, and even designed his TV unit.

I can't currently afford more chairs or a coffee table ok guys! Give it a year! #CelebrityHomeOfTheYear @PietaHouse — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) January 2, 2018 It's my first house & only 3 rooms plus the hall was really ready, behind every other closed door is a mess, but I'm really proud to have gotten on the property ladder. Over 2 yrs from mortgage approval to buying. It's tough out there, keep the faith if you're looking. — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) January 2, 2018 Opened my doors for a snoop on Home Of The Year tonight on @RTEOne 9.35pm to try win some € for @PietaHouse. Particularly pertinent in light of Logan Paul vid today, Pieta offer *free* nationwide counselling to those who need, young or old. Enjoy the nosey, play nice please x — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) January 2, 2018

“Over two years from mortgage approval to buying. It's tough out there, keep the faith if you're looking,” he told his Twitter followers. Meanwhile, another home that featured on Celebrity Home of the Year last night is broadcaster Lorraine Keane’s abode in south county Dublin which she shares with her husband Peter, two daughters and her two dogs.

Broadcaster Lorraine Keane bought her period home when she was pregnant 13 years ago. The house was divided into flats and needed to be gutted. Lorraine, who renovated previous homes over the years and has a keen interest in interior design, restored the original features in the home. Her furniture is a mix of old and new with furniture passed down from family.

Lorraine Keane at home in south Dublin.

Meanwhile, author Melissa Hill also offered her reconfigured bungalow in County Wicklow up for public viewing on last night’s programme. She lives with her husband Kevin, who is also a writer and their daughter. The family extended their home to suit their work, which they do from home, and to create airy and bright spaces. Melissa, an international number one bestselling author, collects model flamingos and these can be found throughout her home.

Also on Celebrity Home of the Year last night was the home of former Leinster and Ireland rugby player Mike Ross. Mike lives in the extended gate lodge in Dublin with his wife Kimberlee and two children.

They gutted and refurbished their home before they moved into it in 2014.

Mike Ross and his wife Kimberlee in their extended Gate Lodge home.

Their home is filled with treasured furniture and vintage finds. Originally from Connecticut, Kimberlee who did the interior design says her home has New England influences. Mike has his own projector room. David Norris' north inner city Georgian home was crowned the winner of this year's Celebrity Home of the Year.

Mike Ross at home in his extended Gate Lodge.

