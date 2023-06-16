Bedsits ‘n’ broomsticks in Phibsborough, Dublin 7

The exterior of 45 Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7 which is guiding at €550,000

A period terrace at 45 Phibsborough Road in Dublin 7 that measures 904 sq ft and has been let out in Pre ‘63 units. Now it’s in need of a new broom and some hard cash to bring it back to its best.

Tell me more about the place...

It never ceases to surprise how so many flats can be fitted into a small building under the old Pre ‘63 designation.

This terrace was formerly let out as seven self- contained flats, all bedsits. There are two bathrooms and a good-sized rear garden which could take a two-storey extension.

Currently at entrance level, there are two large bedsits and a smaller one on the ground floor return. The first floor return has another small bedsit and on the first floor there are three more, one of these being smaller.

One of the bedsits

The bad news?

While it’s clean compared to a lot of buildings still in bedsits, most of its original period features are long gone except for the attractive joinery work on the stairs.

The rest is much what you’d expect from a HAP house /previous generation multi unit accommodation in Dublin: bland laminate floors, sterile white walls and low-cost kitchen units.

But one-room bedsits without their own bathroom are forbidden by the local authorities. So these legacy units can’t be let out again unless they have a bathroom each.

The windows are old school silver aluminium along with the front door which looks like it’s had a few knocks over the years.

And the good news?

The location is perfect for those who want to rent it again or to live in it as a private home. Phibsborough is proximate to the city centre, the Phoenix Park, the Mater Hospital, the Grangegorman DIT campus, the Luas and an increasing range of trendy pubs and restaurants.

The property has the benefit of three-phase electricity. If rented again as five or six units (to allow for four more bathrooms), the rent could be in the order of €80,000 per annum.

However it’s most likely to be sold to a buyer looking for a central family home. With most of the period features already gone, there’s little to impede a refurb. It will need everything doing to bring it up to a BER B- standard four-bed with a modern kitchen/livingroom out back.

How much to buy it?

The agents are guiding €550,000

And to fix it up?

With construction labour and materials priced as they are, that’s around €400,000 all in, to a high standard including the extension, rewiring, replumbing, reconfiguration.

What will I end up with?

A fully modern and energy-efficient family home of 1,200 sq ft to 1,400 sq ft that’s near everything.

Who do I talk to?

Emma O’Callaghan From KBD (01) 804 0500 will be happy to demonstrate how seven has gone into one in Phibsborough.