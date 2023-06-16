Baking time: The Glasnevin house with a baker's kitchen that once held a museum's worth of clocks

Once a rare clock and watch storage, a Glasnevin home has all the ingredients for a family’s needs

Built in 1931, you could say 92 Iona Road (named ‘Maura’) has stood the test of time. In fact the five-bed semi in Glasnevin was run from 2015 to 2017 as a temporary storage facility for rare and marvellous time pieces from all over the planet.

In 2015 pharmacist David Boles of Boles Pharmacy in Drumcondra, was looking for a property in which to temporarily house his collection of old clocks, wrist watches and pocket watches, which are among the finest in world. He hung the clocks on walls throughout the 1,970 sq ft, semi-d.

David Boles

Boles has collected watches and clocks his whole life and developed the interest from his father, Alexander Christopher Boles, also a pharmacist.

“My father had a fine collection and as a teenager I started collecting them,” says Boles. He has since donated his entire collection to the Irish Museum of Time in Waterford which is housed in a refurbished Gothic-style former church in Waterford City after opening its doors in June 2021.

“I’m delighted to see my time pieces preserved and on display to the public now,” says Boles. “Many of these are watches and clocks made by master Irish craftsmen. In their time, they were only ever seen by the very wealthy. Now everyone can view them.” The earliest timepiece held at the museum, located in the Viking Quarter, dates from 1551.

The exterior of 'Maura' No92 Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Built in 1931, No92 was the last house built on Iona Road and is attached to number 90, which was long owned by Michael Collins’s right-hand man Emmet Dalton.

When David moved his collection he sold No92 in 2017 to Áine and Tim Lenihan, both of whom work in tech. They had some renovations carried out, before moving in, in 2019, with their three -year-old son Daniel (now seven) and their new-born baby Holly (now four).

“Iona Road was the dream for me. I’ve been looking at the houses on the road for years,” says Áine Lenihan, who is originally from nearby Phibsboro. “I loved its extra width. It means we could have a big kitchen/dining/living room at the back, without compromising the two interconnecting rooms at the front.”

A full view of the open-plan kitchen and living room

Like a lot of us through Covid-19, Lenihan took up baking. “I wasn’t great before we moved in, but I’ve become better since,” she says.

“It’s such a pleasure to bake in a kitchen this size and the long island is perfectly suited to it. What’s more, the size of the house means I can invite my son’s whole class.”

She’s held a number of birthday parties for her children in the kitchen/dining/living room and does much of the baking herself.

Lenihan made a number of changes to the kitchen area at the back.

The sitting room with a view of the church

In-frame, hand-painted kitchen units with silver knobs from Seabury in Naas, Co Kildare were installed and these, along with the double Belfast sink, give the room a traditional feel.

The cabinets have been painted in Farrow and Ball Wevet, while the island — which spans 10 ft and is topped with a quartz slab — is painted in Farrow and Ball Pavilion Grey. The counter tops and splash-back in the kitchen are also made of quartz.

All of the kitchen appliances were replaced, including the hob which is now a De Deitrich Neff. There’s also an old cast-iron stove which is no longer in use but its visual presence adds to the traditional atmosphere.

The entrance hallway

The kitchen is accessed through the entrance hall at the front which is a spacious square shape, adding visitor impact . The front door of the house features the original stained glass, as does a porthole at the foot of the stairs. The hall leads to the front room which has a bay window overlooking the front and connects to another reception room behind it.

Both rooms have a period feel, with high ceilings, coving and ceiling roses.

The flooring is original hard wood. It has newly-installed chandeliers, original picture rails and detailed matching Art-deco fireplaces in red, black and gold.

“When I first saw the house I immediately thought of Christmas and it really comes into its own at that time of year,” says Lenihan. “The bow bay windows at the front seem to wrap around the Christmas tree.”

The Church of St Columba as viewed through the doorway

The grey couches in the front room purposely match the grey of The Church of St Columba, which can be seen directly across the road. In the double bedrooms upstairs, Lenihan chose grey as the colour of the wardrobe doors, also in keeping with the granite exterior of the church. “I tried to bring the colours of outside in,” she says.

The house proved a godsend for the couple during the pandemic as they could also use the attic as an open-plan office.

The back garden faces south, and the house gets the sun all day in both the front and the back as it’s not overlooked. “It’s like living in the countryside it’s so quiet,” says Lenihan.

“Yet, it’s only a 20-minute walk to O’Connell Street.” The house also has rear access to a long lane which runs along Gartan Avenue at the back. It therefore qualifies for a residential parking permit on both Iona Road and Gartan Avenue and the lane could be used for extra gardening space.

The couple are now selling up as they to plan to move southside to fulfil family obligations.“If we could take the house with us we would,” says Lenihan. “It’s truly beautiful and I know we will never find anything quite like it again.”

