Ask the expert: Would we be better off selling our mum’s house now while prices are high?

Sinead Ryan answers your property finance questions

The Fair Deal seeks 7.5pc of all assets over €36,000 for each year lived in a nursing home. Photo: Picture posed

The Fair Deal seeks 7.5pc of all assets over €36,000 for each year lived in a nursing home. Photo: Picture posed

Sinead Ryan Twitter

Question: Our mother needs nursing home care and we are looking at options. Dad died a few years ago and two out of three of us children don’t live nearby. The burden is too high on my sister and home care has been sporadic.

Her GP recommends residential care and wants us to get the Fair Deal documents together which he is happy to support. However, we don’t know whether it is best to sell her home now while prices are still high and avoid the HSE being able to claim against it, or leave it as is. I understand there is a limited amount they can take but even still, it’s a huge chunk into the inheritance I know Mum wants to leave to us.  

