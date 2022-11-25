| 5.2°C Dublin

Ask the expert: We're paying €2,500 in rent - but found out the last tenant was only paying €1,500. What are our rights?

Sinead Ryan answers your property finance questions

The action costs €15 for mediation and you can submit the form for free. Photo: Picture posed Expand

Close

Question: We are renting a property in Dublin for over four years, initially for €2,500 per month and now over €2,700 per month with annual increments.

We recently discovered the previous tenant was paying €1,500 per month and according to residential tenancies legislation, the increase should not have exceeded four per cent as we are in a rent pressure zone.

