Ask the expert: We're paying €2,500 in rent - but found out the last tenant was only paying €1,500. What are our rights?

Question: We are renting a property in Dublin for over four years, initially for €2,500 per month and now over €2,700 per month with annual increments.

We recently discovered the previous tenant was paying €1,500 per month and according to residential tenancies legislation, the increase should not have exceeded four per cent as we are in a rent pressure zone.

We don’t have direct contact with the landlord and deal with a local estate agent. When I flagged it with them, I was told the landlord had spent monies refurbishing the house prior to lease.

They also claim a new bathroom was installed, which it was not, and essentially the house was repainted. I contacted the RTB and they suggest raising a dispute to commence investigation.

My wife is apprehensive if we pursue as she fears the house may be sold and could leave us in jeopardy. We’re saving for a house and hoping to purchase soon. What’s the best way to progress?

​Answer: I can’t immediately see a solution outside of the RTB’s dispute process. This has become a ‘he said/she said’ scenario in which you believe the landlord increased the rent illegally and the estate agent is complicit in this deception.

My feeling is that it is unlikely. Estate agent licences are necessary for them to continue in business; colluding with a rogue landlord, especially where they are the rent collection agent, would be dubious practice at best and business-threatening at worst.

It is a legal requirement to inform the RTB if a landlord is applying for an exemption to the Rent Pressure Zone rules and grounds are strictly interpreted.

That said, you are entitled to know that the rent you are being charged is both a fair reflection of the value of the property and that it hasn’t been increased without foundation.

The RTB can exempt properties from the four per cent (now two per cent) rule if they have not been rented for a period of two years prior to the current tenancy (one per cent if a protected structure), or which has “undergone a substantial change in the nature of the accommodation”.

This includes a permanent extension that increases the floor area by at least 25pc, improves the BER rating by seven stages or permanently alters the internal layout.

Don’t worry about taking a dispute to the RTB. I can’t imagine the owner selling because he’s disgruntled about this, unless he was going to sell anyway.

If you are in the right, you can’t be evicted as long as rent is paid, and you could get a refund. If you’re wrong, well at least you’ll find out why.

The action costs €15 for mediation and you can submit the form for free (it is complicated, so make sure you have all the information needed first). You’ll get a case number quickly, although there might be some delay in processing the issue.

Read More

​Question: I’ve returned from the US after a few years and want to buy a house. I am 29 and have $40,000 on deposit in Bank of America but am also carrying a student debt for my Masters which I hope to clear in the next few years.

I had a good job in medical services and am hopeful of getting the same here, and have two offers, one in the six-figure range.

I have heard from friends that lenders are not always conducive to returning expats, and would like to get my position clear before I embark on a mortgage. What can I expect?

Answer: For first-time buyers like yourself, the rules on lending have expanded recently, putting you in a better position to borrow. Martina Hennessy, CEO of Doddl.ie, says you are in a strong position with regard to earnings, your chosen industry and deposit.

“In general, banks will want to see that you are in permanent employment and have completed any probation period in your contract — typically six months”, she says. “But this may be something to negotiate at time of offer.

" Evidence of repayment capacity needs to be proven in the six months immediately preceding a mortgage application and, in general, banks like to see normal course living, i.e. how you can show repayment capacity for the proposed mortgage.

"As a rule of thumb, for every €100,000 you want to borrow, you should show repayment capacity via rent or savings of €500 per month.

“A mortgage lender will factor in repayments on your student debt, which could impact on how much you can borrow. As you have a loan facility in another country and have lived outside of ROI in the last three years, you will need to provide a Credit Report from the relevant jurisdiction, in your case, the US.

“It would also be wise to hold any US bank statements from the 12 months prior to leaving the US so, if closing accounts, be sure to download statements before the account is closed. Your deposit funds will need to be converted to a Euro Irish account prior to loan offer.

“Once secure in your new role, connect with a Mortgage Advisor so you can get a sense as to the mortgage level achievable and ensure you are clear on requirements for mortgage lending.”

Email your questions to siryan@independent.ie