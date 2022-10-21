Ask the expert: Can I lock into a fixed-rate mortgage even though I have yet to draw down the loan?

I have a mortgage application approved, and deposit placed on an apartment since September, but my surveyor has picked up an issue with the boiler.

A number of apartments are affected and that it will mean new pipework which residents have to pay for, according to the management company.

I am trying to negotiate a discount with the vendor to cover this (expected cost around €8,000) as it wasn’t disclosed, but in the meantime, I am worried the offer will run out and interest rates will go up. Can I lock it in now? I am a first-time buyer.

Answer: It’s important to satisfy yourself as to the cost of remediation and that the €8,000 is a solid quote to cover the works. You might also speak with your solicitor to flag this matter so that they can raise a query as to any additional documentation the management company hold on this matter prior to completion.

Once you own the apartment you will be liable for any costs the management company deem attributable.

Martina Hennessy of Doddl.ie adds if you are successful you’ll need to get your current loan offer amended and reissued to reflect the lower purchase price. “The bank will only lend on the lower cost or market value so your mortgage figure will also reduce. If you are borrowing 90pc finance if you reduce purchase price or cost by €8,000, the mortgage will decrease by €7,200.

You will need to be clear then that you would have the €8,000 to pay the management company once the time comes.

In relation to your mortgage, loan offers are in general valid for six months from date of issue. Some lenders will allow extension of a loan offer, subject to up-to-date documentation being submitted to verify you are in the same position as at time of original application.

It would be worthwhile to contact the bank to check the date of expiry of the loan offer and whether you can extend it.” If it does expire, you’re back in the round robin of loan applications, which is obviously not desirable.

She adds: “Unfortunately, you cannot lock in your rate until you draw down your mortgage at time of closing out on the purchase. It would be important to discuss the potential for rate increases and how this might impact your repayments and affordability with your mortgage advisor.”

Ask your solicitor to check you have a ‘subject to funding clause’ in your contract to help safeguard against any issues in relation to the mortgage.

Question: I am employed by a US multinational here and own company shares listed in the USA through an employee scheme with them. I also have a property which I rent out in Florida.

I am making my will following my marriage last year and I am concerned about potential tax consequences should I predecease my husband. He is Irish and we have no children, but plan to start a family.

Naturally I want him to get everything in the event of my death, but we want to avoid a taxation (or worse, double tax) scenario were this to happen. We also own a home here and plan to stay in Ireland long term.

Answer: This is not an area I know anything about, but given US multi-nationals employ some 190,000 people here, it may be an issue that affects more individuals than I thought.

I asked Marc Westlake, a chartered & certified financial planner and managing director of Everlake (formerly Global Wealth and Ethical Financial) which specialises in this type of advice.

“The issue here is that although you may leave assets to a spouse or civil partner in Ireland free from tax, if the assets are domiciled in the USA like shares in US multinationals or your property in Florida, then the USA has taxing rights and therefore these are subject to US Federal Estate Tax on death with an exemption of just $60,000 for couples. As there is no tax in Ireland on first death (unless unmarried/not in a civil partnership) then there is nothing to offset the US tax against.

One way to resolve this is to use a Qualified Domestic Trust in the USA which gives the survivor of the couple an unlimited spousal exemption until the second death when the US tax is applied and a credit can be claimed against CAT in Ireland.

While this trust can be set up within nine months of death, it is complicated and therefore more expensive to do so, typically costing around €10,000 plus VAT. Our recommendation is therefore to set up the trust now to protect the interests of the survivor on death. As you may not intend to keep the asset forever, you need to weigh the cost/benefits.”

He adds: “An option for shares in US companies is to re-register these to a suitable Irish custodian bank like Pershing securities.

“Although this will be expensive, it is a good idea in any event since if the shares are held in a US custodian bank, the account will be frozen on death as the IRS will place a charge over it. Re-registration is not a ‘sale’ for Capital Gains Tax purposes and we offer clients an instalment option to pay for the cost of setting up the trust if required in the event of their death.”

Email your questions to siryan@independent.ie

Read More



