Ask an expert: Our new windows are leaking but the company says it’s not their fault – what is our position now?

Our property finance expert answers your questions

We had new windows fitted last summer and all seemed fine initially, but two of them started leaking over Christmas with the rain. We contacted the company that fitted them but they said the issue was likely with our drains or external wall seals and suggested we get a contractor in. They also say because the work was done over six months ago they have no liability. They have no interest in taking the complaint further even though it is clear the leak is from the frame surround (the source may be elsewhere). It never happened before they were fitted, even when there was heavy rain, so I’m unsure how to proceed.