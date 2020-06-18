Are you game, set and a match for this thatched Galway home?

Like so many words in the Irish language, 'Scailp' has various meanings, some of which fight with each other or, at the very least, allow for a certain ambiguity unless you have the luxury of context.

According to O Dónaill's 1977 dictionary, 'scailp' can mean a cleft or fissure in a rock, or a shelter under a rock, a cave or den, or it can mean a sod of earth, or a bank of weather such as rain or fog. More poetically, it can mean a 'fit' or 'spell' of something such as loneliness or sleep, or it can mean, figuratively, an inert person.

It's not clear which meaning applies to the district of 'Scailp an Chait' near Inverin in Galway, but the surrounding Connemara landscape hints at rocky fissures and fast-moving banks of weather.

The owners of an impressive thatched house at 'Scailp an Chait' have been anything but inert though. Outside, they've carved almost an acre of grounds into an agreeably native-looking garden, even adding a tennis court. Inside, they've blended traditional touches with modern comforts and energy efficiency, all the time making the most of the views south over Galway Bay. Any cat would get a fit of comfortable sleep within these walls.

The house measures 2,454 sq ft, with the living and sleeping arrangements shared between two floors. The ground floor has the kitchen, the dining room and two reception rooms, each with a fireplace, while the first floor has a gallery family room and two mezzanine rooms - reading room and viewing room - overlooking the reception rooms below. The main ensuite bedroom is upstairs and there are two more bedrooms on the ground floor.

Scailp an Chait is half an hour's drive from Galway City and about five kilometres from Spiddal. It's for sale for €600,000 with REA Halnon McKenna (01) 209 6913.

