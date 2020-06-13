Architect's Clinic: My kitchen is too small and crowded

A kitchen sink works well in an island, and can be placed off centre as in this design by Savvy Kitchens

Query: Please could you give me some ideas about how to revamp my kitchen? The main problem is that it is too compact - it's 4m x 4m with too many presses. There's a sunroom that steps down from the kitchen, also of 4m x 4m, which is hardly used; it is where my dining table and chairs sit. I would like to have a proper kitchen /dining room arrangement. I also have a utility room of 3m x 2m leading off the kitchen. How do I make all this work?

Answer: Thank you for your query, which is relevant to many kitchens in Ireland. Have a look at your utility room first. It seems to be of a good size. Consider putting in a tall larder press of 600mm-wide that can act as your pantry. Taking anything you can out of the kitchen space will also reduce the need for units where space is most valuable. Making the most of your utility room is the first step towards getting the kitchen/dining arrangements you desire.

Your kitchen/dining room measures about 32sqm in total and would actually be considered a mid-sized kitchen. It might seem too compact but it's more likely to be poorly planned.

The most important element to get right, no matter what size your kitchen, is the layout. In kitchen design we talk about the work triangle, the space between your hob, sink and fridge, ideally, no one leg of this triangle should be less than 1.2m or more than 2.7m. Think of trying to drain pasta - you want the shortest distance between the sink and hob, for example.

If your space has just one long single run of units, obviously you need to plan your three key appliances differently - be realistic about your own cooking habits, are you a Jamie Oliver or do you rely on takeaways? Get these spaces right, and you are off to a good start.

If your kitchen is of a certain era, I imagine what gives the sense of too many presses is that they are poorly utilised, and may have been put where wall and floor space allowed without much thought to their visual impact.

A good rule of thumb is to sort out the arrangement of your units first. Straight runs of units look best so try to locate all the tall wall units together, and running them all the way to the ceiling appears much cleaner and calmer to the eye. The longest wall is the best place to put the tall units - in your case, this wall is 4m-long.

I would recommend installing the hob along this wall too, with an inline extractor. It can be concealed in the unit above, which is both less expensive, and again, calmer.

When it comes to appliances, place the fridge clear of the doors and workspace. It is the most heavily used of all your appliances and the greatest source of annoyance if not properly situated. If your fridge is currently in your utility room, I'd recommend moving it into your kitchen as it is such a heavily used appliance. You could put a freezer into the utility room instead.

If you are grouping other appliances such as the oven, microwave, etc, try to source them from the same maker as they will look less busy. If stainless steel is not your thing, I'd recommend black-fronted appliances. Take your time when selecting your appliances as there is a multiplicity of choices and variations. Self-defrosting fridges and self-cleaning ovens, for example, have become much more accessible pricewise. And be sure to check the noise rating as this can be an irritant in open-plan spaces.

I would also suggest a peninsula island, one that butts against a wall. Place this about 1.1m - or 1.25m, if two people cook together - from the straight run of units and make it no longer than 2.8m and 1.1m wide to leave enough space to walk around it, and also to sit at with stools. A sink works well in the island, and it can be set off centre.

Another important aspect is lighting - three lights over the island or one feature light in the seating area always looks good and assists in defining the area as separate from the cooking zone.

Worktops play a large part in the look of your kitchen and the sky is the limit when it comes to cost. Luckily, there are inexpensive alternatives if you're on a budget, and your worktops can be upgraded later to something more expensive, if desired. An Irish company such as Topform (topform.ie) can supply a large range of worktops and splashbacks and kickers, which will be available in most large hardware stores. If you're after a contemporary look, choose a square-edged range. Most kitchen suppliers can make up a custom island (and worktop ) to measure, together with all the exposed edges fully finished.

Believe it or not, the innards of your units are one of the most important elements of kitchen design. Most of your low units will have drawers that can incorporate timber pegs or anti-slip mats to maximise storage for your crockery, etc. In tall units, pull-out wire-basket drawers mean you'll have few inaccessible areas in your new kitchen.

You mention you have a step down into your dining area which is helpful as it zones the two areas. Other possibilities include defining the space between the two areas further by adding a unit of about 1.2m high, leaving about 1.2m space as a walkway. Place the unit so that it opens into the dining area, possibly with some glazed fronts or open shelving to give it a more formal feel. It will also give you valuable additional storage space for dinner plates, glassware, etc.

In the dining area, three pendants over the table or a feature light always looks great. Low-back dining room chairs will reduce any cluttered look, and I'd suggest a narrow, long, rectangular table. If you are buying an extendable table, make sure you can sit fully under the extended part - many do not actually increase the number of seating places.

Using the same flooring throughout the two areas will also increase the sense of spaciousness, possibly a semi-solid timber - you could add a narrow strip of tiling in the wet area of kitchen - or timber-effect tiles over the entire area.

Try knitting together the aesthetic of the two rooms in other ways such as with the same colour accents or choice of lighting.

Best of luck!

If you are considering changes to your home, work with a registered architect. Find one on riai.ie, the registration body for architects in Ireland.

Paula M Murphy MRIAI is a registered architect working mainly in Tipperary and Dublin; paulamurphy.ie

Do you have a design dilemma we can help you with? Email designclinic@independent.ie. Advice provided is for guidance only and readers are advised to seek professional assistance for any proposed project.

Sunday Indo Business