Architect-designed home makes most of views in Bettystown

Asking price: €995,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Lannon (041) 983 8168

Bettystown on the east coast of Meath has long been a holiday hotspot for Dubliners. Many of them have such happy childhood memories of the seaside retreat that houses here tend to sell fast.

That demand has increased in the past few years thanks to a new wave of remote workers actively seeking to drop anchor here.

With a commuting time to Dublin of 45 minutes in light traffic, getting to the office is a breeze, but it’s the leisurely lifestyle here that draws people to its shores.

When it comes to seafront locations, San Michele takes some beating. Built in the late 1970s, this architect-designed bungalow is separated from the long sandy beach by landscaped gardens lined with mature shrubs and hedges.

A reception room with vaulted ceilings

The house is on an elevated site with every room designed to make the most of the panoramic sea views, while design features such as vaulted ceilings and high windows create a light, airy feel. A dual-aspect main reception room features banks of windows overlooking the coastline.

There’s a kitchen/dining room and next to that, a utility and guest WC. With a total floor area of 2,300 sq ft, accommodation also includes a family room, a hallway with cloakroom and WC off, three double bedrooms (one ensuite) and a main bathroom.

The village with its coffee shops, bars and restaurants is within strolling distance. It’s 1.2km to Laytown/Bettystown Golf and Tennis Club, a 10-minute drive to Drogheda and 30 minutes to Dublin Airport.

Sherry FitzGerald Lannon (041) 983 8168 seeks €995,000.