Architect-designed home boasts lakes front and rear in Carrick-on-Shannon

The hexagonal garden room comes with patio and is ideal for summer reading

The kitchen at Canbo, which leads into one of the reception rooms

Canbo House, Croghan, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

Asking price: €419,950 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Farrell (071) 962 0976

There’s always been a price premium for a water view but Canbo House, named after one lake, has views over two, directly to the front and rear. As well as Lough Canbo, it also overlooks Lisdaly Lough, so you’re looking over water whatever way you’re facing.

The Celtic Tiger was getting into its stride in 2000/2001 when Canbo House was under construction on a site at Croghan, sandwiched right between the shores of Lough Canbo and Lough Lisdaly near the Roscommon side of Carrick-on-Shannon.

The creators of the unusual house chose a site with an old farmhouse and plenty of trees. They also chose to import the materials and the builders, from the UK. Eoin and Karen Honan bought Canbo in 2019. They were attracted by the unusual architect-designed residence and its location, about 7.6km from Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim. Even though the house was still a teenager, it needed a lot of work done on it.

Expand Close The kitchen at Canbo, which leads into one of the reception rooms / Facebook

“We bought it as a little project to do. Every house we had bought needed work. Karen has a great eye for design. She just tells me what to do and I do it,” Eoin says. “The house has very unusual features like the apex windows letting in tremendous light and giving great views. However, all the windows were hardwood, and hardwood needs to be maintained. They had become stiff to open and close, so we replaced them and the external doors with PVC.”

Expand Close The light-filled reception room with a double-height ceiling revealing the roof beams / Facebook

Improving the BER rating was a challenge. “We insulated the attic, which is a very small space because you’ve got double-high ceilings, the joists are exposed right up to the apex of the house in the living room, and also in the kitchen and the hall,” Eoin says. They insulated the attic space over the main bedroom and the bathroom, and with the new windows managed to bring the rating up by two points to C2.

The heating is oil-fired central heating with a condenser boiler circulated through refurbished cast-iron radiators and newly fitted, more efficient models.

Expand Close A seating area in the hallway / Facebook

“We put it in a new kitchen expanding on the old kitchen that was there, putting new doors on the units, fitting new solid oak countertops and an island as well as some new appliances. We also added filtered water systems for drinking water and a water softener because it’s hard water in the area. We refurbished the septic tanks and got them certified,” he says.

Expand Close The entrance and stairs up to the terrace / Facebook

The upstairs bathrooms were also refurbished with new fittings and tiling, while work has been started on the downstairs bathrooms with the fittings purchased and stored on site.

The outdoor lakeside setting at Canbo is an important feature of the house. Set on 2ac near Lough Lisdaly, the original developers maintained many of the old trees on the site.

“We’ve replanted Portuguese laurel along the perimeters overlooking Lough Lisdaly. On one side is an enclosed paddock where you could have animals if you wanted. At the other side is a small, wooded area, probably half an acre in size with mature trees. We planted this with wildflowers, about 1,000 varieties. Some came up this year and some will come up in the next couple of years, they take time to establish themselves,” he says.

The Honans’ planting spree included fruit trees, purple-leafed plum, ironwood, dogwood, cotinus grace and Tibetan cherry. They established a polytunnel and a composting area in the enclosed grass paddock.

Among the built features in the garden is a hexagonal wooden hut with a patio and electricity. “We had that as a summer reading relaxation room. It’s really nice in summer evenings to sit down there. We also have a barbecue area and a barbecue pit among the trees, with some picnic tables and a fully fitted bar. It’s a lovely summer outdoor space.” There is also a three-bay garage beside the house.

Canbo House spans 2,200 sq ft. The living area and the master bedroom are on the first floor while the ground floor hosts two bedrooms, a lounge area, an entrance lobby, the utility, plant room and boot room.

The shape of the building could be described as cruciform with four apex gables. At the intersection of both parts of the cruciform shape is the living area with floor-to-roof windows forming the gables at either side, while the double-height ceiling reveals the roof beams. This space is centred around a ‘manor styled’ fireplace with a raised plinth, limestone hearth and a hardwood mantle over a solid fuel stove.

Expand Close The hexagonal garden room comes with patio and is ideal for summer reading / Facebook

The kitchen/dining area has a vaulted ceiling and wooden flooring, and has access to a balcony. It is fitted with refurbished units and newly added hardwood countertops and island. Among the appliances is a stainless-steel fridge freezer and a seven-burner gas hob and electric oven.

The master bedroom is on this floor with access to a wraparound balcony, engineered wood flooring and a beamed ceiling. It has ‘Jack and Jill’ access to the family bathroom fitted with a large corner shower unit, a bath, new tiling, a large hand basin, storage, a fixed hair dryer and a heated chrome towel rail.

On the ground floor are two ensuite bedrooms with lake views. They are equipped with built-in wardrobes and bathroom facilities similar to those upstairs.

The house has two front doors, one on the ground floor and one on the first floor, with both connected by an external staircase.

There is also an internal staircase connecting the floors. The lounge area on the ground floor has a newly tiled ceramic floor in period style, while the ground floor entrance is similarly floored.

Under the gable roof at one side is a barbecue area with an electric winch installed for lifting supplies from the ground level. Underneath this is a space resembling a carport where Eoin had planned to install a wood-fired hot tub.

Canbo House is at the end of a shared laneway. There is direct access to Lisdaly Lough via a right of way through a neighbouring property and there are great views of Canbo Lough from the other side of the site. Canbo house is guided at €419,950 through Sherry FitzGerald Farrell.