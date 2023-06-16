Après Match with benefits in Drumcondra

From the pageantry to the big clean up, a Russell Street resident says it’s heaven living in the shadow of Croker

Asking price: €475,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

On sunny mornings, the residents of Russell Avenue, Drumcondra find themselves for a time in the shadow of the sacred (to some) Hogan Stand at Croke Park.

Kate Doughan, her husband Jack and their two children have found living beside the iconic stadium to be an enriching experience.

“It’s special to live near a place to which so many people, up and down the country, have such an emotional attachment. On match days it’s like living at the beating heart of Ireland,” she says, “with the crowds passing by, the colour and the pageantry. The kids love it, our oldest stands at the window and if the Dubs are playing, she will shout ‘up the Dubs!’.

Kate Doughan. Photo: Bryan Meade

For GAA fans, arguably there’s no better place to be and the big games and events held here also offer an unexpected advantage for nearby residents. “After the matches an army of people come out of Croke Park and within an hour these streets are cleaner than they were before it started. So everywhere is utterly spotless.”

No34 Russell Avenue is located in one of a number of red-brick enclaves found between Clonliffe Road, Jones’s Road and Drumcondra Road/Dorset St.

Some say these homes are “Strain houses”, that is by Alexander Strain, one of the most prolific and renowned Irish builders of the early part of the 20th century and noted for a consistently high level of quality in his construction.

A view of Croke Park. Photo: Getty images/David Rogers

The couple came to No34 Russell Avenue by accident. It was 2018 and they were expecting their first child and looking to buy their first home. “Jack was on his way to visit a relative in the Mater Hospital. He was walking down Clonliffe Road and took a shortcut through here.

“He was really taken by the place, a classic Dublin neighbourhood. The day he was passing a street party was in full swing with kids playing and neighbours socialising and he said to himself, ‘I wouldn’t mind living here’.”

The exterior of 34 Russell Avenue, Drumcondra

A few months later they noticed that No34 was for sale, and though it wasn’t ready to be lived in, for this pair of northsiders who wished to stay northside, it was just what they wanted. “We grabbed it with both hands and have poured a lot of time, soul and money into it over the intervening years. It was pretty basic when we moved in. There was the ‘good’ front room that did not look used at all and a separate dining room, which the previous owner used as the main living area. To the back was a kitchen made up of a sink, two presses and a stove, nothing else.”

The dining area with open fireplace

Doughan and her other half took on a programme of renovations that initially involved replacing the windows, installing gas heating, a kitchen and refurbishing the bathroom. “After a year or so we knocked the two front rooms into one creating an open-plan living and dining area.”

With the major work out of the way they turned to painting and decorating , taking care of original features in place like the dado railing, plasterwork and cornicing.

The entrance hall and staircase

“Scraping through the layers of wallpaper was like a trip back through the decades as we exposed the different styles of wallpaper and decoration era after era.” Under the dado rail in the hall they found a plaster-style wall paper and rather than tear it off, they painted it and made it a feature.

The removal of layers of carpeting revealed the original, century-old floorboards and these were treated and stained to bring them back to life.

While the imminent arrival of their first child prodded them into buying No34 Russell Avenue, the imminent arrival of their third means they are now looking for a bigger house.

Kate and Jack will be sorry to leave the immediate area as they got to know the neighbours well, especially during the pandemic when Doughan was involved in setting up a neighbourhood WhatsApp group to support one another and help with shopping and running errands.

“It’s a very diverse community with many long-time residents and new, younger families, it’s a lovely mix of people,” she says.

The bathroom

They will also miss living near Croke Park. “During Covid we would walk around outside the stadium and show our daughter all the seats and explain that sometimes they are full of people. Just recently she went to her first match there and saw it for herself. That closing of the circle was great,” says Doughan.

No34 is a two-storey 818 sq ft red-brick house built in the first decade of the 20th century. A narrow entrance hallway leads to the staircase at the end, while a door to the right leads to an open-plan living and dining area. Both spaces have open fireplaces; the one in the living area has a cast-iron surround chimney piece while the fireplace in the dining area has a wood and tile version.

The compact kitchen to the rear and behind the staircase is reached through the dining area. With a tiled floor, it has a countertop dining space, fitted units, an oven and gas hob.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a hot-press, all recently refurbished.

There is a neat garden area to the front and to the rear is an enclosed yard with a boiler house, a small storage shed and a door leading to a shared alleyway. Some houses in the area have had a two-storey extension added and this could be a possibility here, subject to planning.

Restaurants nearby include Shouk, Milo’s Cafe and The Sideline Bistro. The Luas, DIT Grangegorman, the Phoenix Park and of course, Croke Park, are all within reach. The sale of No34 is handled by Sherry Fitzgerald seeking €475,000.