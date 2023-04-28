An orange velvet chair and other must-haves for your home

Smokey vibes What could be more 70s than smoked oak and orange velvet? With a low seat, it’s a good fit for those whose legs are short too. It costs €1,200 fromorianab.com.

Vase, €13, ikea.com/ie

Spout on Is it a vase? Is it a watering can? According to designer Bruno Adrien Aguirre, the Ärtbuske (24cm high) can perform both functions. It’s made of metal, inspired by cacti, and costs €13 fromikea.com/ie.

Strike Lucky side table, €169, aprilandthebear.com

Lucky strike The Strike Lucky side table looks like it belongs in a circus. With a black-and-white striped MDF tabletop and a frame of brass lacquered recycled aluminium, it’s about as trendy as you can get. It’s 50cm high and costs €169 fromaprilandthebear.com.

Sultan dog stool from Lime Lace, €260, ibride-design.com

Dog’s life No home is complete without a dog and this one — made in France from high pressure laminate — won’t chew the furniture. The Sultan dog stool (43cm high) comes in strawberry, fern or lavender as well as buttercup (€260 fromibride-design.com).

Napkin rings, €27.95, avoca.com

That’s a wrap Spice up the outdoor dining scenario with corded napkin rings in hot summer colours. A set of four costs €27.95 fromavoca.com.