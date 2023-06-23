A remote two-bed cottage set in some of Ireland's most spectacular scenery with a guide price of €145,000

What is it? A small postcard farmhouse in need of restoration near Glanmore Lake at Lauragh, Co Kerry is set in what is, quite simply, some of the most breathtaking scenery Ireland has to offer.

Tell me more about the place... Located on an acre and sitting into the side of the valley, this house has two bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs there’s a hall, a sitting room, a dining room, a bathroom, kitchen and WC. It’s located on the Castletownbere peninsula within a half hour of Kenmare and within reach of Bantry.

The exterior of the house

The bad news? The decor, which includes lino and a coral-coloured bathroom suite, suggests little has been done since the 1980s. Some dark staining suggests you might want to check for damp in places. It has a BER G and you’ll need to do everything here. There’s no modern kitchen and the bathroom is downstairs. There’s a galvanised roof on the extension. The local authority is strict about building in this area, so you’ll have to tread carefully re the possibility of an extension. It’s accessed via a private road and the agent says you’ll need to find a new water supply.

And the good news? The site alone is almost worth it for the views. You really would be hard pressed to find somewhere more beautiful, anywhere. This house is traditionally built and has plenty of visual character. A cursory inspection suggests the roof seems good and the agent says it is suitable for Home Refurbishment Grand Assistance.

The entrance hallway

On a practical front, there’s a septic tank in place and fibre optic broadband is due here next year. There’s a few stone outbuildings which could be repurposed with imagination. But largely, it’s the setting that’s wonderful.

How much to buy it? The guide price is €145,000 for this property.

And to fix it up? Despite the flaws, it appears reasonably solid and perhaps the best outlook here is for a holiday home buyer aiming to get the existing home perfected. It will need rewiring, replumbing, perhaps a damp proof course, insulation, a new bathroom, a new kitchen and some work on the internal ceilings. It could perhaps be sorted for another €145,000.

What will I end up with? For under €300,000 a period family holiday home you’ll come back to for a lifetime.

Who do I talk to? Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates (027) 51 553 has the keys to what could be your scenic holiday Kingdom.