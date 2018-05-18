'A little shocked' - Dermot Bannon's deadpan reply when Steffanie Preissner asks him 'what do you think of my stairs?'
When Irish comedy writer Stefanie Preissner had a fake grass carpet fitted on her stairs, she asked for Dermot Bannon’s opinion on the revamp.
The “Can’t Cope Won’t Cope” writer shared before and after photos of her stairs on social media saying “this was our staircase – the striped capet had seen its day.”
“I wanted something bright but not high pile crapet (asthma) so… I went with fake grass.”
“5 a-side at mine,” she joked.
Ross O’Carroll Kelly writer Paul Howard chipped in on Twitter by telling Preissner that she could “renovate the whole house with a crazy golf theme”.
“Bannon would love that,” he added.
This was our staircase - The striped carpet had seen its day. I wanted something bright but not high pile carpet (asthma) so ... I went with FAKE GRASS! 5 a-side at mine! Got it at @thefakegrassman doesn’t it look class? pic.twitter.com/pIAwN3INt5— Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) May 18, 2018
Preissner then tweeted "Actually let's get his take... What do you think of my stairs?”
The Room to Improve architect, who is usually never lost for words, replied simply: "A little shocked”.
