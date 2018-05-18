'A little shocked' - Dermot Bannon's deadpan reply when Steffanie Preissner asks him 'what do you think of my stairs?'

Independent.ie

When Irish comedy writer Stefanie Preissner had a fake grass carpet fitted on her stairs, she asked for Dermot Bannon’s opinion on the revamp.

https://www.independent.ie/life/home-garden/a-little-shocked-dermot-bannons-deadpan-reply-when-steffanie-preissner-asks-him-what-do-you-think-of-my-stairs-36920465.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36670041.ece/087ad/AUTOCROP/h342/dermot%20face.JPG