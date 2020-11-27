A Gentry Zebra statue and four other must-have interiors for your home

| 4.4°C Dublin
The auld triangle
The spectacularly simple Small Triangular Based Copper Lamp is made of reclaimed copper piping, probably a plumber’s offcut, and an exposed Edison bulb. It’s handmade in Ireland and costs €100 from kopperkreation.com.
Use your loaf
Bread’s a tricky one when it comes to storage. Here’s a stylish way to stash it. The Box-it Bread Box by RigTig (34.5cm long) is made of melamine with a bamboo top that doubles as a bread board. It costs €69 from article.ie.
Class act
Raise the tone of your drawing room with a Standing Gentry Zebra statue, dapper but mighty uncomfortable in the garb of an 18th century dandy. This eye-catching bit of insanity is 49cm high, made of hand-painted cast resin and costs €63.99 from wildatlanticliving.com.
Bottle it
Every shelfie needs a few versatile objects that can be grouped together, separated, or switched around at will. These diamond-cut glass bottles (€36 for a set of three from wildthings.ie) are designed to complement each other, but also work as receptacles for wild grasses or foliage.
True velvet
In terms of design heritage, the Blenheim three-seater sofa is a hardy hybrid. It’s got the deep buttoned back tufting of a traditional Chesterfield, combined with the straight, sharp back and sides of a modern sofa. Here it is, resplendent in coral velvet (€1,949 from dfs.ie).
Irish Independent