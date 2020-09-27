'A friend lives in a hilltop house on Tortola. I think I'd like it there'

Film and TV director and writer Stephen Bradley lives in Dublin with his wife Deirdre O'Kane and two children. His memoir, Shooting and Cutting: A Survivor's Guide to Film-Making and Other Diseases is out now. He talks house and home to Katy McGuinness.

Where and in what kind of house did you grow up?

My parents were nomadic - it was a combination of my dad Brendan's work and the fact that they just seemed to like moving - so I lived in seven or eight different houses between birth and the age of 18. My favourite was a big, ramshackle house in Glanmire, where I lived from age six to 12 when my dad was working for Youghal Carpets. This was in the days before the Dunkettle interchange and it was in the middle of the countryside, surrounded by fields. It was idyllic for a child. My parents did up the house gradually and my mum, Pamela, ran an organic vegetable shop from her car. She was ahead of her time.

Where was your own first home?

I shared a place in Hanbury Lane in the Liberties with film producer, Ed Guiney, and actor, Paul Hickey. Deirdre O'Kane was living next door - that's how we met. After we got together, we moved into a lovely garden flat in Dartmouth Square and then we bought our first house, a new-build in Merchant's Square, East Wall.

And where do you live now?

We returned to Ireland after 10 years living in Chiswick, London, and three weeks later I was diagnosed with cancer, which I wrote about in my book. At first we rented a house in Crosthwaite Park in Dún Laoghaire, and then we bought the only non-period house - built in 1983 - on Clarinda Park down the road.

What do you like best/least about your home?

The best thing about our house is the location, near the sea. I'm a daily pier and seafront walker and, during lockdown, the nerd in me was happy to know that the distance from home to the end of the pier is 1.9km, within the 2km limit.

There's a family connection with Dún Laoghaire too, in that my great-grandfather was a postal sorter who died when the RMS Leinster went down off Carlisle Pier in 1918 after being torpedoed by a German submarine. The worst thing about our house is it can feel very small, especially during lockdown with a boisterous teenager and pre-teen.

What was the worst place you ever lived?

In my third year in Trinity I lived in a flat in Brighton Square, Rathgar, where the carpets squelched when you walked on them. It was beyond damp, but you think you're invincible at that age. All my friends used to pile in after the late-night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in the Stella in Rathmines.

How would you describe your interior style?

If it's for a set or location I'm brilliant, but personally I don't have one. Deirdre, on the other hand, is obsessed. When she's not on stage, she's on Pinterest.

Which current interior trend will you be glad to see the back of?

My wife being on Pinterest.

What is your next house-related purchase going to be?

Solar panels.

Which interior designer do you most admire?

It has to be Deirdre. When we viewed our home first, I couldn't see beyond the swirly carpets and terrible decor, but she had a vision for it. It feels as if we live in a holiday cottage on Cape Cod, with a high vaulted ceiling and lots of tongue-and-groove panelling. The amount I know about architecture would fit in a matchbox, but my eight times great-grandfather John Roberts was a distinguished architect who hedged his bets and was responsible for both the Protestant and Catholic cathedrals in Waterford. And my friend Stephen Rennicks is an architect who is better known as a composer; he wrote the score for Normal People.

Money no object, where would you live and in what kind of house?

A friend recently moved to the Caribbean and lives in a hilltop house on Tortola. It looks incredible, I think I'd like it there.

What one thing would you save from a house fire?

My laptop - my whole life is on it.

Minimalist or maximalist?

We attempt to be minimalist but we are constantly buying things and having to declutter.

Do you DIY?

I'm not bad at DIY and have a regular list to work through. I'm constantly up a ladder.

