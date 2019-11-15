A downsized dynamo in Drumcondra for €525,000

When the period terrace two-bed at No1 Millmount Place was sold on in 2014, the layout left a lot to be desired. There were two different extensions at the back of the house that had been added over the years that may have provided extra space, but did nothing for the flow of the layout. The extensions went all the way out at the back, leaving only an L-shaped yard and a galley kitchen.

When the new owners moved in, they set about upgrading the property with new electrics, plumbing and plastering. In 2016, they asked architect Aisling McCann of AMA Architecture to come on board to help them to improve the layout of their home.

"The existing house had a poorly designed rear extension with a dining room, separate galley kitchen and utility room," recalls McCann. "The house, as a result, was very long and narrow, with poorly interconnecting rooms that were dark and had no connection to the back garden.

The kitchen/dining area which opens out into the patioed back garden

"My clients and I thought it was really important to bring all the rooms together and create a light-filled kitchen/dining area with lots of built-in storage. We also wanted to connect to the garden, so we put in bi-fold doors at the back. The lower rear return area was used as the cosy dining space as well as adding visual interest to the room."

While the majority of people like to add to the floor area during a home renovation, the vendors actually reduced what was there. "The new extension has a smaller footprint, but it definitely delivers a much better functioning home," says McCann.

"Often it can be the quality of the new space, with the right layout, plenty of light, storage and a connection to the garden that makes a great home - it's not always about adding more space."

Creating the clean flow that you see in the house today wasn't as easy as it looks. Taking down a supporting wall would usually mean a pillar standing slap bang in the middle of a room to hold everything up.

Engineer Kevin Ryan of Kavanagh Ryan came up with a solution to this problem, however. He designed the steels to go around the return of the bathroom upstairs, which basically means it is in a steel cradle that's supported by a H-iron that runs through the roof. The result is an open-plan space downstairs, with one room flowing into the next, unhindered by pillars and posts.

The colours in the house are neutral, with furniture, lighting and artwork providing splashes of colour and fun throughout. Although it has undergone a complete makeover, the house retains its period feel with the help of a cast iron fireplace in the living room, a dado rail in the hall and stairs, and ceiling coving throughout.

The exterior

The floor in the living and dining room is American oak and there is in-built shelving in both rooms. At the back of the house is the new kitchen extension that is fully fitted with modern floor and wall units from Nolan Kitchens.

The sink is located in the island and there is a small utility cupboard that is plumbed for a washing machine. The tiles in the kitchen follow on out to the back garden so when the bi-fold doors are open, it really is like bringing the outside in. The garden is low-maintenance with tiling throughout and a raised bed for growing your own fruit and vegetables.

The attic has been converted and is currently being used for storage. It has Stira folding stairs up to it but there's plenty of space for a spiral staircase or if new owners wanted to move a door frame in one of the bedrooms you could get a proper staircase put in. It's a decent-sized space that would be good for a home office or games room.

Millmount Place is right in the centre of Drumcondra village making it an ideal location for those worried about their carbon footprint because a car is not a necessity in this part of town. It is a half-hour walk into O'Connell Street or 15 minutes on the bus, with plenty of bus routes to choose from.

Drumcondra train station is a 10-minute walk away and is on the Maynooth and main Dublin-to-Sligo line. For young families, it is beside Griffith Park and playground, and just across the road from the public library.

1 Millmount Place Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Asking price: €525,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 837 3737

The patioed back garden

Indo Property