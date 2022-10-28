A brush with genius in Dublin 9

Looking into the laneway from the rear of the house

No5 David Park Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Asking price: €445,000 Agent: Move Home (01) 920 3894

Louise O’Neill has a magic tip for those who think they are stuck with their white upvc windows.

“Now you can get a special primer to brush on to them which will then allow you to paint them up in another colour. We used a light green and it has made a huge difference.”

In a country long addicted to ‘greige’ interior schemes, the chartered accountant and her partner show with their home in 5 David Park in Drumcondra just how much paintbrushes and a few tins of bold primary-coloured paint mixed and matched, can make for a bright cheerful home at a budget that won’t break the bank.

And while owners along the hidden 1930’s Dublin 9 cul-de-sac off Whitworth Road have all brightened their grey dash frontages with primary front door coats, O’Neill has gone a step further and coloured the window frames after researching the right primer designed for coated aluminium. It’s given No5 the look of a home with expensive factory ordered colour or timber frames.

Louise and her partner found David Park on their first day home hunting in 2018. “It was the fourth house we saw that day. We knew straight away it was the one. We were struck by how peaceful and quiet this little cul-de-sac was. Today I’m often in the kitchen thinking how completely silent it is here, just 15 minutes from O’Connell Street.”



When they found No5 it had been owned by the same family since it was built. The man of the house had been a carpenter and it had been upgraded significantly and the main body of the house dry lined.

Originally the bathroom was outside like a lot of smaller 1930’s Dublin homes. The couple got to work updating the kitchen and bathroom and renovating the house.

“We also uncovered some really lovely bannisters and spindles on the stairs which had been panelled in years ago. We had the original bath tub taken out to be re-enamelled and it came up really well.”



As well as being at the very end of the cul-de-sac, No5 is hemmed in on one side by high foliage. The house is flanked by the sunken Drumcondra railway line which, in fact, provides a muffler to the front and rear garden against the busy area’s traffic noise. “The front of the house is a sun trap and we often sit out there in the evenings. It’s a really friendly community in here.”

Inside, they deployed a range of mid-century furniture along with a selection of colourful items collected in trips around the world. “We are both lucky to have had great opportunities to travel widely in Asia, Africa and Europe.”



Since moving in the couple have used their paint brushes to prove that a relatively small house — the two-bed is just over 800 sq ft — can take bright primary colours inside without making it look smaller. These brushes of colour, combined with their eclectic tastes in furnishings makes No5 stand out from the crowd.

The front room, originally the ‘parlour room’ or the ‘good room’ gets a sunny glow off the matching mustard sofa and foot stool, against a cow hide rug, and an ink blue painted wall alongside a large framed poster of Katsushika Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa.

There’s a question over whether the tiled fireplace surround is original or perhaps installed in the 1950s, but it’s a magical example of that era’s style and is spotlessly free from the chips and cracks that normally plague the glazed tile surrounds which still survive in Irish homes.



There’s a curved mid-century short-legged console and a round retro mirror which reflects the daylight back into the room completes the effect.

In the second reception, the couple took a battered set of short drawers (also in a 1950’s/60’s style) which they obtained from a relation and painted it orange to lively effect. It nicely complements the room’s powder blue low and long settee and 1960’s style shelf units fit right in under the sloped stairs recess to store books and show off curios.



There’s also a round dining table with coral mid-century scoop chairs.

There’s another tiled fireplace surround here which may indeed be original to the house and again it’s in good order. The kitchen comes with deep blue units, white tops and an old fashioned scullery table and drawers. Off this is the hall to the garden with back door and lower wall painted purple. The wall radiator too is well plummed.

The bathroom is located downstairs at the back with floor-to-ceiling chunky white metro tiles while the stairs is painted off white.

Upstairs the floor boards are painted black and the main bedroom has a faded Victorian chaise longue lending elegance while the second bedroom is set off with a canary yellow retro metal wardrobe locker. Outside the paint has also been splashed around with a closed paved seating patio with surrounds in slate and bright orange. There’s a lawned area separate.

The locale is about to be linked up on the new Airport line and it’s already got the Luas.

The arrival of baby Edith 14 months ago means the couple are trading up with paint brushes ready.

Move Home seeks €445,000 on their behalf.

