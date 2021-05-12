| 10.1°C Dublin

A blooming marvellous idea… Architect invents ‘Airbnb for allotments’ and his business is growing all the time

Belfast man Conor Gallagher

Belfast man Conor Gallagher

Claire McNeilly

It is one of those ideas that is so brilliantly simple, you wish you had thought of it yourself.

An Airbnb-style business where, instead of temporarily renting property, you hire out someone else’s spare outdoor space to grow your own fruit, plants and vegetables.

