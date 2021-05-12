A blooming marvellous idea… Architect invents ‘Airbnb for allotments’ and his business is growing all the time

It is one of those ideas that is so brilliantly simple, you wish you had thought of it yourself.

An Airbnb-style business where, instead of temporarily renting property, you hire out someone else’s spare outdoor space to grow your own fruit, plants and vegetables.

And it’s the brainchild of Northern Ireland man Conor Gallagher, who discovered a niche in the market after seeing how demand for allotments had surged during lockdown.

But with waiting lists stretching into many years — even decades — the Belfast architect has now provided green-fingered enthusiasts with another option, thanks to the launch this week of his rental platform for gardens.

Conor, who turned 31 on Tuesday, said that he gave up his day job to focus on AllotMe full time just before Christmas last year.

“It works just like an Airbnb or Gumtree,” he explained.

“Someone creates a listing, people can message each other, there’s a whole database, including video tutorials.”

The minimum length for any garden rental is one season or three months and, just like Airbnb, hosts set the price. Current listings are around £20-£25 per month.

It was created in response to a growing demand for green space after he discovered that waiting lists for allotments — especially in London — can be up to 40 years.

Conor, who now lives in London with his long-term architect girlfriend Lynne Gibson (30), told of how he came across his lightbulb moment.

“While living in south west London, I stumbled upon allotments and I had no idea how to get one,” he recalled.

“At the time I didn’t have a garden, just a little balcony in my flat, and was shocked to discover that the waiting lists for allotments stretched into years.

“The genesis of AllotMe was to try and make the project easier for the average millennial who’s used to the instant access of Deliveroo or Uber or Airbnb.

“I quickly realised that creating something easy to use wouldn’t actually solve the demand for allotments themselves.”

Interested hosts can list their gardens for free and decide how much space they wish to rent out by submitting the plot size and some photos, as well as some information on how to aclockdown, when the therapeutic benefits of outdoor space careered into sharp focus.

Already, demand for rental places on AllotMe seems set to outstrip supply, with thousands of people currently awaiting notifications of new plots.

It all began back in 2018 when Conor won the social impact category of a Big Ideas start up challenge with an early version of his website. It came at a time when he was having difficulty finding his own allotment.

He subsequently introduced the ‘GrowPod’ hydroponic planter during lockdown, to help people in smaller living spaces grow their own fruit and vegetables at home without the need for soil or electricity.

Priced at £32, it proved to be affordable, low tech and easy to use, ensuring that everyone has access to ‘grow their own’.

It uses 90% less water than traditional indoor growing methods and continues to be popular with customers who have little or no room at home.

Encouraged by the success of that, he has now expanded the idea to include rent-your-own allotments.

It is free to list your available space, and the platform only takes a 15% percentage fee when you’re actually renting it out to someone.

“People seem to think it’s a great idea and the user base is getting bigger all the time,” he said.

“I’m hoping that successful case studies from those who’ve already signed up will help demonstrate the value of it and we’ll take it from there.”

Conor’s dad Joe (64), a retired art and design teacher and “a bit of a gardener himself”, still lives in north Belfast; his late mum, Teresa, a former school principal, passed away at the start of 2020 following a battle with cancer. She was 65.

His brother Eamon (32) is a lawyer in London, while older sister Gemma (34) runs her own events business in Dubai.

With AllotMe as the focus of his attention for “the foreseeable future”, Conor’s goal now is to “get a good group of users on the platform to see if there’s a formula for scaling it up. It will be interesting and exciting, to see how far it can go.”

He need not worry about that. If you will excuse the pun, this is a business that will clearly grow and grow.



