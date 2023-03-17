A baroness’s bungalow on sale for €575,000 in Navan

Villa Banyula, Kilberry, Navan, Co Meath

Asking price: €575,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly (046) 906 0450

The residents of Kilberry in Navan may not be aware that there is a baron and baroness living amongst them. For Chris and Mary Van Lawick (better known locally as Mary McMahon) their titles don’t mean much in their day-to-day lives, although it did shape Chris from his early years.

“My family is Dutch nobility. Every child that is born into nobility has an obligation to the Crown. One of the sons will always have to serve in the military, which I did. It is also all about how you treat other people.

"You are obligated to serve the Crown, but also to serve the people. These values were instilled in us by my father. It seems very archaic, but it has been a very positive thing in my life,” says Chris. “But instead of a castle, we have a dormer bungalow in Navan.”

Expand Close The exterior of Villa Banyula / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The exterior of Villa Banyula

His uncle was the film-maker and highly respected naturalist Hugo Van Lawick which makes the famous primatologist and the world’s leading chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall his aunt through marriage. Jane Goodall, whose work has featured over decades on National Geographic was previously Baroness Jane Van Lawick Goodall.

Expand Close Mary and Chris Van Lawick / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary and Chris Van Lawick

Chris’s wife Mary is originally from Cavan and says it was a real honour to become a baroness when they married. There are always invitations to The Hague and other formal events both here and abroad, but the couple doesn’t go to many of them, preferring their quiet life in Co Meath. In fact, Chris was more influenced by his Australian mother Louise than his elite background when it came to naming their house.

“When we bought the house 10 years ago, it was completely surrounded by 40m-high Leylandii trees. I’m half Australian, so when we were naming it, we decided to go completely out of the box and look at the Aboriginal language for something that would suit the house. So Banyula means ‘the place of trees’, and it is always a real talking point,” says Chris.

Unfortunately, some of those trees had to be cut down because they overshadowed the house and made the rooms too dark. They have since been replaced with a mix of hedging and colourful planting, with enough mature trees left on the site to provide privacy from the road and neighbours.

Expand Close The main reception room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The main reception room

With the land cleared, the couple set their sights on the house itself. One thing they were determined to do was to make the house more energy efficient. They achieved this by replacing all the single-paned windows with double-glazing, pumping the cavity walls, and insulating the attic.

Read More

They removed the open fire, put in a wood-burning stove, and changed the house over from oil to gas. The result is a respectable BER rating of B3 — for a house that was originally built in 1988.

The kitchen, however, was the biggest investment and something that was important to Chris as he loves cooking.

Expand Close The kitchen with island and cranberry-coloured Rangemaster / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen with island and cranberry-coloured Rangemaster

“Cabinetmaker Ronan O’Reilly from Ornan Kitchens comes highly recommended,” says Chris. “As a kitchen builder, he can think outside the box. We had three doors in the kitchen — one into the utility room, one into the hall and one into a cubby hole under the stairs. They were next to each other and looked stupid. Ronan transformed the whole space under the stairs into a larder.”

He also built the units and painted them in two different shades of grey to create a two-tone kitchen with the cranberry-coloured Rangemaster bringing it all to life.

The Van Lawicks do not follow trends when it comes to interiors. “We’ve learned you don’t need to spend a lot of money if you just use your imagination,” says Mary. “We love going around antique shops and finding something different.”

Expand Close A hallway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A hallway

One of their favourite finds in the bench in the hallway. “I found it on Marketplace [on Facebook] and I never told Mary what I was up to,” Chris says. “I didn’t realise how far away it was from where we lived. I had to drive to Golden in Tipperary.

"Finally, I got there but the lady was out. Her husband said, ‘I know my wife was looking for €100 but you’ve come far so you can take it for €70’. So, I put it in the car and brought it home and we sanded it down and we painted it in Farrow and Ball paint, and it just really works.”

Expand Close The sauna / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The sauna

The parquet flooring in the hall was original to the property. They lifted the old carpets and ran tiles through the corridors off the hall. The panelling on the walls was done by Mary’s nephew, Aoghan Cooney, who is a woodwork teacher. He also built the raised beds in front of the house for planting.

In about a month’s time, these beds will be awash with colour when the 1,200 tulips come out. The house has an overall floor area of 2,637sq ft. On the ground floor is a sitting room, kitchen with utility, family room, office, sauna and shower room, as well as a bedroom and bathroom.

Expand Close The balcony overlooks the garden / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The balcony overlooks the garden

Upstairs is the master bedroom with a balcony overlooking the front garden and an ensuite bathroom with bath and shower. There are two more bedrooms and a bathroom on this level.

“One of the reasons we’re moving is because we’ve reached a stage where we want to downsize,” says Mary. “We bought a bungalow up the road in Virginia and are looking forward to doing it up.”

Expand Close The upstairs landing and staircase / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The upstairs landing and staircase

It wasn’t an easy decision, but they both feel the time is right.

“We’ll be sad to leave,” says Chris, “but we’re also happy to move on. We poured our heart and soul into the house. We’re moving because we want to move, not because we have to.”

Villa Banyula is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald Reilly with a guide of €575,000.