€875,000 Wicklow home with panoramic mountain views

The driveway leading to the front of the property, which overlooks the Sugar Loaf

The open-plan family room has floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow for views of the Djouce Mountains and surrounding Wicklow countryside

Brambleton, Calary Upper, Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow

Asking price: €875,000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 2866630

There’s a lot to be said for living in the countryside. You wake up to the sound of the birds singing, witness the seasons change through the colours of trees and you breathe fresh air.

The beneficial effects of being in nature are increasingly acknowledged and there’s a large body of scientific evidence to show it increases both physical and mental well-being. For many, it has been their coping mechanism during lockdown.

It stands to reason then that a house set in natural surroundings will improve your overall quality of life. Brambleton in Wicklow is in one such property.

The cool grey and white kitchen with island unit

The cool grey and white kitchen with island unit

Walking into the open-plan kitchen/dining/family area of this four-bedroom detached home feels like an immersive experience. Floor-to-ceiling windows to the back of the property flood the room with natural light and exhibit views of the surrounding countryside, with rolling fields, tall trees and the Djouce Mountains in the distance.

The show continues at the front of the house with the Sugar Loaf keeping watch over the residents below.

“The views are the first thing that people notice when they visit,” says owner Aoife Kocikowski. “We cut down some of the trees to expose them when we first moved in. Right now, the leaves are turning and it’s just beautiful. You feel close to nature here all year round.”

Expand Close The driveway leading to the front of the property, which overlooks the Sugar Loaf / Facebook

Whatsapp The driveway leading to the front of the property, which overlooks the Sugar Loaf

The house is also perfect for those who like to get out and about, with easy access to the Wicklow Way and Powerscourt Waterfall and Gardens.

It was a wish to be surrounded by greenery and yet able to access the motorway that led Aoife and her husband Paul Kocikowski to buy the property 15 years ago.

While it had a lovely rural location and was set on one acre of land, it also happened to be a seven-minute drive from Bray, where they had previously lived, and five minutes from the N11.

The couple had recently had their first child and were planning on having more. They now have three children — Cian (14), Euan (12) and Aoibhín (10).

Aoife Kocikowski in the open-plan family room. Photo: Bryan Meade

Aoife Kocikowski in the open-plan family room. Photo: Bryan Meade

“We wanted somewhere with a big garden where the kids could run around and play safely,” Aoife says. “They’ve had a wonderful childhood here. And over the years, we’ve hosted many a birthday party or family gathering in the garden.”

Built in the 1970s, Brambleton had furnishings typical of that era when they bought it.

“I can remember a peach bathroom suite and swirly-patterned wine-coloured carpets,” Aoife says. “We wanted to modernise the interior and put our own stamp on it. But first, we decided to move in and get a feel for the house.”

The living room of Brambleton

The living room of Brambleton

The recession hit shortly afterwards and the renovations were delayed, with most of the work taking place between 2014 and 2015. “I think that actually worked to our advantage,” Aoife says. “After a few years of living here, we knew exactly what needed to be changed.”

The result is a warm and welcoming home. With four double bedrooms, two living rooms and a converted attic with an office and a play room, there’s plenty of space for a growing family.

There’s a laundry room off the kitchen and a detached garage in the garden.

The family’s favourite room is the open-plan kitchen/dining/living room. The kitchen has a colour palette of cool grey and white tones and an island topped with white quartz in the middle. It leads to a split-level family room, which has a two-metre fire.

One of the four double bedrooms

One of the four double bedrooms

“We spend most of our day in it,” Aoife says. “We wake up and have breakfast in the morning, the kids do their homework at the table in the afternoon and afterwards, we watch television with the fire on. It’s only really when they go to bed about 9pm that my husband and myself go into the living room.”

Sliding glass doors open out to a patio area and into the back garden, which catches the afternoon and evening sun.

So why leave this lovely setting?

“The children are getting older and will be going to college in a few years,” Aoife says. “We want to be closer to the city, but of course, we will miss the beautiful views.

Sherry FitzGerald seeks €875,000 for Brambleton.