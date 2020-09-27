4 of a kind... in Dublin 3

Ground-floor apartment

Brooklawn is a quiet development located behind the Garda station, five minutes' walk from the Dart station and the shops, cafes and restaurants of the Clontarf Road and the seafront promenade. No 130 is a two-bedroom, dual aspect, ground-floor apartment with 55sqm of living space that benefits from plenty of light and a private balcony off the living room, as well as a separate kitchen and bathroom. It's likely to appeal to both first-time buyers and downsizers. Local amenities include the Clontarf cycleway, Westwood Leisure Centre, Dollymount Strand and St Anne's Park with its popular Red Stables weekend farmers' market and Olive's Room cafe. The Eastpoint Business Park and IFSC are both an easy commute by foot or bike, and there are good public transport links into the city.

Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

FOR SALE: €315,000

Red-brick mid-terrace

63 Leinster Avenue in North Strand is an attractive three-bedroom mid-terrace house located close to Clontarf seafront and the city centre. The house has been comprehensively upgraded and features a fully fitted open-plan kitchen/dining room with breakfast bar island and integrated appliances. There are new sash windows with Argon-filled double glazing, new flooring, slab insulation, damp proofing throughout and a Combi boiler installed in 2017, resulting in a BER of D2. A glazed sliding door from the kitchen opens out on to a southwest-facing patio area, ideal for outdoor eating. The living room has a feature open fireplace. Upstairs, two of three bedrooms are doubles, and the modern family bathroom has a full bath with rainwater shower above.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 643 1400

FOR SALE: €395,000

Family home in Marino

87 Philipsburg Terrace in Marino is a three-bedroom family home that's been fully renovated by its current owners, achieving a BER of C2, and decorated in a classy Farrow & Ball palette. The living room lies to the front of the house, occupying the bay window, with sliding doors leading to the open-plan kitchen/ dining/family room to the rear. This opens out on to the west-facing garden which is laid in cobble-lock and has some nice mature planting in raised beds. Also on the ground floor are a utility room and guest loo, while upstairs are three bedrooms, two doubles and a single. The family bathroom has both a bath and separate shower. The converted attic provides another 12sqm of usable space. The front garden provides off-street parking and gated side access.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 833 6555

FOR SALE: €525,000

Howth Road detached

'Willow' at 102 Howth Road in Clontarf is a detached four-bedroom family house with 175sqm of living space located in a quiet, privately managed cul-de-sac. A flexible layout which will suit those working from home places the two largest bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and the family bathroom upstairs, with the two smaller bedrooms on the ground floor. One of these is already used as a study. Also on the ground floor are a living room with open fire to the front, and a large open-plan kitchen/living/dining room to the back. This glazed and extended area opens out to the back garden, which is neat and well-stocked with mature plants and plenty of colour. Willow has off-street parking to the front, is close to public transport and has a BER of C3.

Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 818 3000

FOR SALE: €895,000

Sunday Independent