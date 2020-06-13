4 of a kind... in Dublin 2

One-bed apartment

No 8 Sherbourne on Aungier Street is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with 33sqm of living space. There's a hall, a west-facing living/dining room, separate kitchen and decent-sized double bedroom, plus a tiled bathroom. The apartment appears to be in good condition. The location is super-convenient for all the Dublin city centre colleges including Trinity, TUI and RCSI as well as for bus routes, the Luas and Dublin Bikes, although it's likely that anyone who lives here will have no trouble reaching their daily step count as they'll be able to walk everywhere. Aungier Street has an abundance of good restaurants and the apartment is handy for the shops of Camden Street as well as for the Temple Bar food market on Saturday mornings.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 496 6066

FOR SALE: €240,000

Two-bed apartment

Harcourt Terrace is one of the loveliest streets in the city centre, a tree-lined terrace of Regency homes, and Apartment 2 at No 11 offers a chance to be one of its lucky residents, without having to shell out the eye-watering prices that the houses command whenever they - rarely - change hands. The two-bedroom apartment has 62sqm of living space with a high-ceiling living/dining room, sash windows and a feature limestone fireplace with open fire. The kitchen is separate. The main bedroom is located to the front of the property, the second is a single that could also be used as a study or a dressing room. The bathroom is a good size. The apartment has the use of a communal garden and there is a designated underground car parking space.

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 269 8888

FOR SALE: €425,000

Three-bed house

Albert Place East is a quiet cul-de-sac of late Victorian townhouses located off Grand Canal Street Lower within a short walk of Grand Canal Dock and the city centre. The 125sqm three-bedroom house has been smartly refurbished and is in walk-in condition, cleverly combining period features with modern convenience. On the ground floor there's an open plan layout of the kitchen / dining / living space, with large sliding doors onto a patio garden, plus a bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a study, handy for working from home. There's on-street residents' parking to the front and a west-facing garden to rear. The Dart station at Grand Canal is a few minutes' walk, and 3fE just across the road.

Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

FOR SALE: €850,000

Penthouse apartment

This 132sqm three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex penthouse apartment on the 7th and 8th floors of Hanover Dock is a showstopper, the kind of place that new owners would be able to make a handy supplemental income from by renting out as a film location or backdrop for fashion shoots. The apartment is south-facing and has wonderful views out over Grand Canal Dock towards the Dublin mountains. A refurbishment by the current owner, which took over a year to complete, saw the interior completely redone, with luxury finishes throughout, including floors by Ebony & Co, hand-plastered walls and bathrooms in Italian terrazzo. The Bulthaup kitchen is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances. Bord Gais Energy Theatre, shops and bars are on the doorstep.

Agent: Owen Reilly (01) 677 7100

FOR SALE: €1.7m

