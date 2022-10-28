€2.5m for five-bedroom home with a 16,000 sq ft indoor arena and tennis court

Sherwood House, Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare

Asking price: €2.5m Agent: Savills Country (01) 618 1300

Given a blank page and crayons and asked to draw their dream home, many children will sketch out a stable and a paddock for their imagined pony.

And if they were asked to let their imaginations run completely wild, they might come up with something that resembles Sherwood House at Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare. The five-bedroom neo-Georgian house is on c12ac and comes with everything you’d need for yourself and your pony, including a 16,971 sq ft indoor arena.

Expand Close An aerial view of Sherwood House and its grounds / Facebook

When Brian and Siobhan Madden decided to move out beyond the suburbs of Athy their preoccupations were space for the family, their horses and dogs.

Siobhan’s father, Liam Browne, was a renowned racehorse trainer working out of Maddenstown Lodge on the Curragh. Credited with about 900 winners, one of his charges won the 2000 Guineas and another came second in the Epsom Derby. Along with his equine expertise he was a respected mentor to many jockeys.

“That’s probably where the equine/bloodstock interest came from,” says Brian, “like the family, the kids got involved in ponies and then it grew from there.”

Expand Close Proprietors Siobhan and Brian Madden / Facebook

With space in mind the Maddens bought a c12ac elevated site at Gallowshill outside the town. “We had been living in town and when the opportunity came to buy the property here we took it. It’s a beautiful piece of land with a beautiful view. It just ticked all the boxes for us in terms of privacy and space with the potential to develop it into what we wanted,” Brian says.

The finished product includes a five-bedroom, 6,488 sq ft house, a fully equipped equestrian yard that would be the envy of any professional training yard and extensive grounds that also include dog kennels and a hard tennis court.

“The design of the house was a combined effort. A good friend of mine, an engineer, sat down with Siobhan and I on numerous occasions over a few years before we built it. We wanted to get it right,” he says.

Using a local builder, the initial phase of the project began in 1997 and involved building the residence along with three stables and three storerooms. Siobhan, Brian, their two children and an assortment of animals moved into Sherwood House in 2004.

Expand Close The exterior of Sherwood House, Gallowshill, Athy, Co Kildare / Facebook

“We had decided we wanted a particular layout inside of the house, with spacious rooms, plenty of room for entertaining, plenty of room for the kids and then using all the extra space outside for dogs and horses and all that kind of stuff. We wanted privacy, space and the freedom to have a good indoor/outdoor balance,” Brian says.

Space is clearly a priority in this house. The front door leads into a large hall dominated by a wooden, bifurcated staircase leading to a landing, which branches in two directions to the first floor. The sitting room to the left and the drawing room to the right are lit by bay windows providing plenty of light and space. Behind the sitting room is a large open-plan space that incorporates a hexagonal living area with French windows, a dining area and the kitchen.

Expand Close The kitchen with oil-fired AGA / Facebook

The kitchen is centred around a five-door, oil-fuelled AGA cooker, the units are specifically crafted with worktops finished in oak. At the other side of the hall the drawing room mirrors the light and space of the sitting room and at the rear is a set of French doors opening into a games room.

Other spaces on the ground floor include a study, a utility, laundry room and two guest WCs.

The sleeping accommodation on the first floor comprises five bedrooms. The master has ensuite facilities and a dressing room while three of the remaining four bedrooms are also ensuite. The attic space is finished out into two rooms and could be used as extra sleeping space or workspace.

Expand Close The games room / Facebook

A courtyard built as a sun trap lends sheltered outdoor space. “It is cobble-locked and plumbed and has an electricity point for an outdoor jacuzzi. We also put in an outdoor shower, an outdoor oven and an outdoor sink in that space.” Other outdoor features include a floodlit tennis court, an orchard, a golf pad and grass paddocks.

The property was created with the family and horses very much at the top of the priority list.

While the equestrian infrastructure has almost everything a professional training set-up would need, it wasn’t built with this in mind. “It was just about having the space and the facilities needed for riding ponies and horses,” Brian says.

Expand Close One of the reception rooms / Facebook

The facilities were developed as they were needed. “We started with three stables and then we had an outdoor arena, a lunging ring. The horse walker was added when it was needed and then a few more stables.”

Combining full-time work with tending to the horses was a challenge for Brian and Siobhan, especially in winter. “We were looking at developing something indoor, for the long dark winter months,” Brian explains, “and we were in the fortunate position to be able to build the indoor arena.

“We acquired some steel through the engineer who originally designed the house and being able to build something indoors was fantastic. It really changed our workday. You get home from work at half-six and you have ponies and horses to feed and exercise. Now you are under cover and under lights. It is a luxury in comparison with doing all this outdoors,” Brian says.

Expand Close The indoor equestrian arena / Facebook

The indoor arena is now the centrepiece of the yard at Sherwood. It incorporates five loose boxes, a tack room, wash area, a loading area and a mezzanine viewing gallery. While the family never had more than four horses there are 10 stables on the site, including isolation stables along with two tack rooms, machinery and fodder storage spaces.

Sherwood is nearing the end of its second decade in existence and is wearing well. “Almost all our friends comment that it looks like it’s been here for a lot longer, but lately it got a BER rating of B2 so obviously we did something right.

Expand Close The tennis court / Facebook

“The heating system is zoned throughout the house with underfloor heating on the ground floor and the first floor while there are radiators in the attic. There’s plenty of space for solar panels and all that, if anybody wanted to do it. There could be half an acre of roof space out there on the barn, such an enormous potential...” The whole package means the property makes an attractive option for anyone looking at an equestrian business.

Sherwood House has served the Maddens well. “The children have gone to college and are getting on with their own lives. The place is too big for two of us, it’s time for someone else to enjoy it.” Savills Country seeks €2.5m on their behalf.

