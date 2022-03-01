Hollywood might be aiming for equality, but I’m not sure talking penises are the answer

Is this, is this what equality looks like?

You may have noticed recently that more and more male actors are, as they say, dropping trou and exposing themselves on prime time TV.

I have been watching Euphoria and there are more penises on that show than you could shake a stick at. They are 10 a penny, you cannot move for willies, they are everywhere — real, fake, micro, mega, whatever you’re into, chances are, it’s here.

In season one, 30 penises were flashed across the screen in one scene. This was modest considering the showrunner Sam Levinson had initially intended to feature 80.

Elsewhere in Disney’s (yes, Disney’s) Pam & Tommy, a penis becomes not just a sentient being, but the Mötley Crüe drummer’s part -ime therapist.

“I think I’m in love,” Tommy-Lee says.

“Uh you really think so?” replies his penis, voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Jason Mantzoukas. “We’ve been down this road before, and it never ends well”.

This scene was inspired by an extract from Tommy-Lee’s autobiography in which he wrote the immortal lines: ‘This is insane. My own d**k is busting my balls. Dude!’

Some viewers of Pam & Tommy are now suggesting the penis should get it’s own spin-off show.

In And Just Like That we were treated to two instances of full-frontal male nudity. One wins an award for being the fakest-looking fake penis on screen. It belonged to Harry Goldenblatt.

The other occurred when a man dropped his towel as our heroine, Carrie, handed him a box of brownies. That was his character arc in its entirety, by the way.

This sort of male nudity on screens has, until recently, been oddly absent.

The first big name Hollywood actor to strip off entirely in film was Richard Gere in 1980’s American Gigolo, then there was Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights, and Micheal Fassbender in Shame. All these male actors were applauded for their bravery.

Women, on the other hand, have been naked on screen for what feels like forever. In 2016, a report showed that women were three times as likely as men to appear in a state of undress in movies. But they rarely get the same adulation for wearing nowt. In fact, it’s headline news if an actress, such as Ruth Wilson, says she doesn’t want to do naked sex scenes.

In the last two years, directors are attempting to subvert the infamous male gaze. Sean Baker, who directed Red Rocket, said he made ‘a very conscious choice’ to make his cinematic gaze as objective as possible.

This may explain in part why there are so many penises flying about the place now. Hollywood is trying to balance things out.

And it is being framed by many as a uniformly positive step forward. Last month, Vogue magazine asked if an abundance of male appendages was heralding in an ‘era of gender reciprocity?’

Digital Spy argued that by showing men naked and in moments of vulnerability, directors were deconstructing toxic masculinity.

In an article titled ‘The Power of the Dong’ the NY Post claimed that 2022 will be known forevermore as ‘The year the penis was unleashed in Hollywood’. “After years of demanding gratuitous nudity from actresses, Hollywood is finally flipping the script,” they wrote.

But is gratuitous nudity ever a good thing? Should we be aiming for male actors to be unnecessarily naked just because women have had to do it for years? And will Hollywood’s lack of gender parity be settled if we just chuck a rake load of willies on TV screens?

Last week, I came across a depressing piece of TV casting news. Shameless star Emmy Rossum is to play Tom Holland’s mother in the series Crowded Room. Or as website Jezebel put it ‘35-year-old woman will play an adult man’s mother’.

This happens across the board. In Normal People Sarah Greene was cast as Paul Mescal’s mother. I know she was meant to be a young mam, but she’s 11 years older than him.

For all the talk of reframing male nudity and taking steps forward, TV and film remains an industry where actresses are type cast as mothers and/ or swamp witches the minute they hit 35.

Don’t get me wrong, I am enjoying Euphoria. And I appreciate the novelty of male nudity on telly. But I think claiming that the march of penises across our TVs represent a vanguard for equality on screen may be pushing it a bit.

This needs a more nuanced approach, and not just the occasional talking penis.

I’m really going to miss wearing masks...

After two years, masks, our own personal micro barriers to the world outside, are no longer a requirement.

Initially I hated them, they were stuffy and hot and fogged up glasses.

But masks wore me down.

And now there are some aspects of mask wearing that I have started to enjoy. In fact, there are some aspects of mask wearing I will miss now they are gone.

They keep your nose warm. This is a huge plus if you have rubbish circulation and it is winter. Plus, they are less bulky than alternatives (giant scarf wrapped around half of your head/ balaclava).

You don’t have to plaster a fake grimace on your face if you find what someone is saying totally uninteresting. In fact, you can yawn in their face and they won’t know.

They are a cute accessory and can really tie an outfit together.

Brilliant if you are prone to coldsores and/ or breakouts. Covers a multitude and all that.

You don’t have to worry about having food/ lipstick on your teeth.

They can be super flattering. In fact, they are so flattering that ‘maskfishing’ became a thing during lockdown, with some dating websites implementing a ‘no mask profile picture’ policy.

They are a solid low effort starter pack for a disguise. Dark glasses, hat and facemask? No one will know who you are.

They are your best friend if you are prone to having a conversation with yourself when you are walking around supermarket aisles. Your secret is safe with a mask.

Finally, creased bed covers are on trend

Hot on the heels of tablescaping, and doorscaping comes new design trend bedscaping. The UK Times reports that bedscaping has now become a ‘competitive sport’. To ‘curate your bed’ properly, it is advisable to decorate it with a hand weaved blanket that has been launched across a room ‘a bit like the javelin or shot put’. It sounds like an awful lot of work, but there’s one aspect of bedscaping I can get on board with; an appreciation of creases. Creases, they say, give beds a more comforting ‘lived in’ feel. And this massively appeals if you cannot be bothered figuring out how to fold a fitted sheet.