| 20.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Here’s why I’ll never get a pug or a bulldog – and you shouldn’t either

Why do dog-lovers accept, and why, more to the point, do poor mutts have to endure painful and life-threatening medical issues caused by selective breeding?

Photo: Gretel Ensignia/ PA Wire Expand

Close

Photo: Gretel Ensignia/ PA Wire

Photo: Gretel Ensignia/ PA Wire

Photo: Gretel Ensignia/ PA Wire

Sean O'Grady

Post-pandemic, WFH and all that, I’ve been giving some thought to getting a dog lately, and obviously being a busy journalist, I’ll need one that requires minimal grooming (much like myself), modest but regular exercise (also ditto) and is of a friendly disposition (mostly ditto).

I’d quite like to have a pug or an English or French bulldog because they look cute and are excellent companions by all accounts. You never hear about them mauling a kid to death, for example, or being used as a criminal’s “status dog”, there to snarl at the police while you flush the drugs down the bog. However, I will never buy such a breed because what man has done to these sweet best friends has been unspeakably cruel.

Most Watched

Privacy