The mother of a 20-year-old man who died after he was assaulted six years ago has highlighted the devastation that unprovoked assault can cause.

'He’ll never get married, he’ll never have kids' - Mother of son killed in late night attack appeals for end to violence

Rosie Dolan's son Andrew (20) died after he was assaulted in Mullingar in December 2011.

Three people were convicted in connection with the incident and the grieving mother has warned others of how assault can devastate families. Comhairle na NÓg in Leitrim are currently making an awareness video which will tie in with An Garda Síochana’s campaign to encourage young men to use their brains and not their fists.

“You could lose your job, your ability to travel, your freedom,” Rosie told Newstalk's Pat Kenny today. “These kids should be alive. Andrew should be alive today. He was looking forward to bringing his kids, to being on the sideline when they played football. He had discussed that with me.”

“He’ll never get married, he’ll never have kids.” She added that Andrew’s ten-day stay in hospital meant that stroke or cancer patients lost out on a bed.

“If you break my window, I can send you a bill. If you break my son’s skull... the taxpayer picked up the bill for ten days in Beaumont for Andrew. I think that’s wrong.” “I think if somebody lifts their fist and causes damage, even if they can’t afford to pay the bills, send the bills to them

“Andrew was holding a bed up that maybe a stroke victim could have been in, in Beaumont Hospital. Maybe someone with a brain tumour could have been in that bed.”

Jessica Hughes (21), of Killucan, Co Westmeath, and Patrick Daly (24), of Clonard, Co Meath, were acquitted of Mr Dolan's manslaughter.

Although acquitted of manslaughter, the jury found Daly guilty of assault causing harm and Hughes guilty on a lesser charge of assault. In separate proceedings, Patrick Farrell (22), of Broadford, Co Kildare, admitted Mr Dolan's manslaughter and received a three-year prison sentence.

