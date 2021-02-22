| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Heartbreak, regret and the real cost of divorce: Louise Redknapp’s post-split honesty is eye-opening

Katie Byrne

Jamie and Louise Redknapp in happier times Expand

Close

Jamie and Louise Redknapp in happier times

Jamie and Louise Redknapp in happier times

Jamie and Louise Redknapp in happier times

Celebrity interviews tend to be dull, predictable and highly choreographed affairs. The interviewee, who invariably has something to promote, is wary of sharing anything more revealing than her favourite shampoo. The interviewer, who is slowing losing the will to live, is acutely aware of the publicist breathing down her neck.

The strained dynamic leads to boring copy, but every so often we get a celebrity interview that breaks the mould, peels off the kid gloves and makes publicists everywhere hyperventilate.

Enter the gloriously unfiltered Louise Redknapp, who recently opened up about her 2017 divorce from footballer Jamie Redknapp in a blisteringly honest interview with You magazine.

Most Watched

Privacy