‘You think it’s going to be a money making machine’: The reality of ‘side hustle’ culture

More and more people are being convinced to ‘become their own boss’ and monetise their personal interests, turning life into a 24/7 financial opportunity. Eloise Hendy meets the people who came to regret it

What this resounding cultural siren call to “be your own boss” and “get paid to do what you love” really amounts to, though, is a pervasive pressure to pump “leisure time” for profit

In 2014, Mattel released the latest doll in their “I Can Be” career collection: “Entrepreneur Barbie”. This Barbie was marketed as a self-starter, someone “ready to make a bold business move and strike out on her own to achieve her career dreams”. She was, like every Barbie product, designed to capture the zeitgeist and, specifically, a relatively new cultural ideal at the time: the enterprising self. Unlike her astronaut, doctor and interior designer sisters, this Barbie wasn’t defined by a single job role, but by a general approach to work. She was flexible. Autonomous. In control. She was a girlboss – a 11.5-inch tall distillation of burgeoning hustle culture.