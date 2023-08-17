‘You think it’s going to be a money making machine’: The reality of ‘side hustle’ culture
More and more people are being convinced to ‘become their own boss’ and monetise their personal interests, turning life into a 24/7 financial opportunity. Eloise Hendy meets the people who came to regret it
In 2014, Mattel released the latest doll in their “I Can Be” career collection: “Entrepreneur Barbie”. This Barbie was marketed as a self-starter, someone “ready to make a bold business move and strike out on her own to achieve her career dreams”. She was, like every Barbie product, designed to capture the zeitgeist and, specifically, a relatively new cultural ideal at the time: the enterprising self. Unlike her astronaut, doctor and interior designer sisters, this Barbie wasn’t defined by a single job role, but by a general approach to work. She was flexible. Autonomous. In control. She was a girlboss – a 11.5-inch tall distillation of burgeoning hustle culture.